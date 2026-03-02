Who the 49ers Must Re-Sign in Free Agency — and Who They Don't

With the NFL scouting combine wrapped up, the next key offseason phase for the San Francisco 49ers to hone in on will be free agency.

That will be the first step towards improving their team, but their first order of business will be to determine which free agents they must re-sign and which ones they don't want to.

Re-sign

Eddy Pineiro

This is a no-brainer decision for the 49ers to re-sign kicker Eddy Pineiro. He gave the team a "cure all" for the position after being subjected to the mediocrity of Jake Moody.

No longer is there fear of a kick being missed, and it is thanks to Pineiro. Bringing back should be one of the top priorities for the 49ers to avoid ending up with a mess at the position again.

Skyy Moore

Special teams made significant gains in 2025 thanks to, not only Pineiro, but wide receiver Skyy Moore. He gave the 49ers a real threat in the return game for the first time in a decade.

Moore almost took it to the house on two kick returns. It was tough sledding initially, but he settled in eventually. Having a player that can return it for huge gain is pivotal, making him a priority re-signing.

Luke Gifford

Pineiro and Moore aren't the only ones to significantly impact the special teams unit. Linebacker Luke Gifford was solid in the coverage unit for kicks and punts.

He earned a Pro Bowl honor for it, which shows he's a key player on special teams. He may not be sound on defense, but playing on special teams is his wheelhouse, and the 49ers need to keep that.

Don't re-sign

Jauan Jennings

There's a ton of love and respect that the 49ers have for Jauan Jennings, but they can't bring him back. In fact, they made that decision to let him walk before the season.

They could've re-signed him at a discounted price last offseason. With free agency on the horizon, his price only increases. They can't afford that. It's time to let him go and thank him for his time.

Spencer Burford

Offensive lineman Spencer Burford brought initial solidification at the starting left guard position. The 49ers couldn't figure out how to place them to keep it settled with Ben Bartch and Connor Colby.

Burford helped with a nice little boost. Having him back would be nice, but his cost will likely be too high. The 49ers always left their starting left guard walk, and Burford will be no different since he's replaceable.

Yetur Gross-Matos

Of all the players the 49ers can't wait to let walk in free agency, it's Yetur Gross-Matos who is at the top. When active, he made adequate contributions to the 49ers.

But the key phrase is "when active," which he hardly was. The 49ers wasted a lot of money on Gross-Matos, and that's something they can't afford to do again, even if he settles for a cheap deal.

