Where the 49ers Rank in the NFC West After Free Agency

With free agency nearing the 10-day mark and the 2026 season on the horizon, the San Francisco 49ers front office wasted no time adding players to offset the loss of more than 20 departures.

But how much better are they, really? Are they now stronger than the Seahawks and Rams — with Seattle fresh off a Super Bowl win and Los Angeles coming off an NFC Championship appearance?

The 49ers are still the third best team in the NFC West

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

What Kyle Shanahan accomplished in 2025 will undoubtedly be remembered as one of his best seasons as 49ers head coach.

The organization dealt with a depleted roster throughout the year, yet still managed to reach the playoffs. They even secured wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks on the road.

However, as the season progressed, it became clear the roster still had several key holes. Since entering free agency, the 49ers have addressed some important needs.

At wide receiver, they made a statement by signing future Hall of Famer Mike Evans. His résumé speaks for itself, but he is getting older, and the 49ers still need a younger, explosive option — similar to what the Rams and Seahawks possess. There is still time to address that in the draft, especially because the wide receiver market valuation is incredibly steep.

Defensively, improvement was also a priority, particularly in the pass rush, where the 49ers struggled in 2025. Losing Nick Bosa to a third torn ACL in Week 3 set the tone for a difficult season up front.

The team has taken steps to address those issues after trading a third-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys for Osa Odighizuwa. On defense, they also brought back Dre Greenlaw.

Both additions have the potential to make an impact, but further reinforcements along the pass rush are still needed. Don’t be surprised if the 49ers use a first-round pick to bolster that area.

The 49ers also signed kicker Eddy Piñeiro to a multi-year deal, similar to the contract structure previously given to Robbie Gould. A sensible move after the Jake Moody era. They also handed Jake Tonges a team-friendly two-year deal after he finished among PFF’s top 10 graded tight ends.

But there is still plenty the 49ers must address. To be more competitive than their divisional rivals, they need further reinforcements in the pass rush, at safety, and along the offensive line.

Their two offensive line signings in Brett Toth and Vederian Lowe are unlikely to provide sufficient protection for Brock Purdy, who has proven to be their best quarterback since Steve Young. With that in mind, resolving the situation surrounding Trent Williams should be a priority.