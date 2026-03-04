NFL Insider Reveals Where the 49ers Stand With Trent Williams
The clock is ticking for the San Francisco 49ers to resolve the contract dispute with Trent Williams.
In a few weeks, his $10 million option bonus will kick in. That is when the 49ers want to be done with this contract dispute once and for all. It also behooves them to deal with this before free agency.
Unfortunately, no progress has been made, despite John Lynch saying at the scouting combine over a week ago that they've had productive meetings. NFL insider Mike Garafolo gave an update on the situation.
49ers and Trent Williams at an impasse
"From my understanding, there's been no progress since last week when the 49ers talked about the optimism that they would get a new deal with Williams," Garafolo said. "There's still work that needs to be done there in the next couple of days to make sure that Williams does not hit the market. And if he does, there's going to be interest. My understanding is he still believes he's got at least two or three good years left in that body. He's certainly playing like it."
It's discouraging that talks with Williams haven't improved by at least a little. The 49ers seem to be playing a game of chicken with him, as they like to do in contract negotiations.
The reality is that the 49ers have to give in to Williams' demands. He's still a vastly elite player, and they have no adequate replacement in sight for him.
The last thing the 49ers need is to create another glaring need on their roster. They're already going to struggle to address every need they currently have as it is.
With that said, there's no way the 49ers are going to let Williams off their team. There's just no shot. Garafolo and other NFL insiders who echo that notion are clearly speaking from Williams' agent.
The 49ers would be delusional to release Williams, especially with his salary cap hit. A trade would be the only feasible option for them to explore if they actually wanted Williams gone.
But that's not going to happen. The 49ers would significantly weaken their team if they were to get rid of Williams. He's a player that you have to appease and roll the dice on that he'll still be great.
No one would begrudge the 49ers if they paid Williams, but he started to decline. He has all the leverage anyway. The 49ers just need to get this over with and keep this from dragging on.
Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN