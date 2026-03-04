NFL Insider Reveals Where the 49ers Stand With Trent Williams

The clock is ticking for the San Francisco 49ers to resolve the contract dispute with Trent Williams.

In a few weeks, his $10 million option bonus will kick in. That is when the 49ers want to be done with this contract dispute once and for all. It also behooves them to deal with this before free agency.

Unfortunately, no progress has been made, despite John Lynch saying at the scouting combine over a week ago that they've had productive meetings. NFL insider Mike Garafolo gave an update on the situation.

49ers and Trent Williams at an impasse

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) walks off the field after win against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"From my understanding, there's been no progress since last week when the 49ers talked about the optimism that they would get a new deal with Williams," Garafolo said. "There's still work that needs to be done there in the next couple of days to make sure that Williams does not hit the market. And if he does, there's going to be interest. My understanding is he still believes he's got at least two or three good years left in that body. He's certainly playing like it."

It's discouraging that talks with Williams haven't improved by at least a little. The 49ers seem to be playing a game of chicken with him, as they like to do in contract negotiations.

The reality is that the 49ers have to give in to Williams' demands. He's still a vastly elite player, and they have no adequate replacement in sight for him.

The last thing the 49ers need is to create another glaring need on their roster. They're already going to struggle to address every need they currently have as it is.

With that said, there's no way the 49ers are going to let Williams off their team. There's just no shot. Garafolo and other NFL insiders who echo that notion are clearly speaking from Williams' agent.

The 49ers would be delusional to release Williams, especially with his salary cap hit. A trade would be the only feasible option for them to explore if they actually wanted Williams gone.

But that's not going to happen. The 49ers would significantly weaken their team if they were to get rid of Williams. He's a player that you have to appease and roll the dice on that he'll still be great.

No one would begrudge the 49ers if they paid Williams, but he started to decline. He has all the leverage anyway. The 49ers just need to get this over with and keep this from dragging on.

