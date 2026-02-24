49ers to Release Trent Williams if the Two Sides Can't Agree on Money

Trent Williams may have played his final game with the 49ers.

Williams is entering the final year of his contract, which has no guaranteed money left on it, and almost certainly wants an extension. The last time he had no guaranteed money left on his deal (2024) he held out for the entire offseason and eventually the 49ers gave him what he wanted.

This time, the 49ers might not be as agreeable. They're now paying Brock Purdy $53 million per season -- his cap will rise dramatically every year for the foreseeable future. So they probably want Williams to take a pay cut, considering his cap number will be $39 million this season. That's quarterback money.

If the two sides can't come to a financial agreement soon, the 49ers are expected to release Williams so he can become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This sounds drastic. Williams is a future Hall of Famer, one of the greatest left tackles of all time. But the last thing the 49ers should do is give a 38-year-old left tackle who clearly is declining and hasn't played a full season since 2013 another extension. And they also shouldn't let him take up more than 12 percent of their cap space at his age. They have to sign starters at multiple positions when free agency starts in March, and they won't be able to sign those players if they're paying Williams.

Technically, the 49ers can cut Williams in a few weeks with a post-June-1 designation and save more than $25 million in cap space for 2026. At this point in his career, $25 million in cap space is more valuable to the 49ers than an aging Williams would be.

The 49ers could try to trade Williams, but any team that trades for him would have to give him an extension, or he'll hold out, so the 49ers might not get much for him. They might prefer to cut him so they potentially can get a third-round compensatory pick for him in a couple years.

The 49ers probably should have seen this financial impasse coming and drafted a left tackle that they could have developed who would be ready to take over for Williams next season, but they didn't. So now, assuming they ultimately release him, they will need to sign a younger veteran left tackle or draft one. Suddenly, left tackle looks like it could become the 49ers' biggest need by far.

John Lynch will speak to the media at 5:30 pacific. Stay tuned.