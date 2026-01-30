This Could be Trent Williams' Last Shot to Win a Super Bowl with 49ers
In this story:
The San Francisco 49ers must be aggressive this offseason to strengthen their roster, giving themselves a chance to complete one of the greatest stories in NFL history.
The fact is that left tackle Trent Williams will turn 38 in July. He’s not getting any younger, and the 49ers’ front office is surely aware of that.
Williams is one of the best tackles in the league and has been throughout his entire career. With 12 Pro Bowl appearances, three First-Team All-Pro selections, and two Second-Team All-Pro honors, his resume speaks for itself.
It could be argued that his best opportunity came and went when the 49ers lost in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, a second loss against them, but the first one he played in.
But considering his journey, from undergoing surgery to remove a growth diagnosed as dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans, a rare form of cancer, to joining the 49ers and still performing at an exceptionally high level today, his career is nothing short of remarkable.
Time is running out to bring to a close a remarkable story, a remarkable career, and a remarkable man who has triumphed over enormous adversity.
A Super Bowl ring won’t define him, as life is more important than football. But he will, and deservedly so, be rewarded appropriately with a first-ballot induction into the Hall of Fame, and the 49ers will share in that legacy as well.
But given his age, Williams stands out, as the rest of the offensive line hasn’t measured up to his standards and is in need of better talent. The 49ers must finally invest in personnel to build a line capable of supporting him.
Since Williams joined the organization, the 49ers have never had a better quarterback. Brock Purdy is the best he has worked with since 2020. The 2025 season proved that Purdy needs additional support, making an investment in the offensive line not just logical, but essential.
Either through the upcoming draft, or splashing the cash on Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum, who will be a free agent this season, the 49ers must add to it.
Williams has expressed a desire to play until age 40, but following one of his toughest seasons in 2025, the 49ers must consider how much longer they can expect him to perform at a high level before he ends his career.
2026 could be his last shot. The 49ers have to consider this.
Read More
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal