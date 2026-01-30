This Could be Trent Williams' Last Shot to Win a Super Bowl with 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers must be aggressive this offseason to strengthen their roster, giving themselves a chance to complete one of the greatest stories in NFL history.

The fact is that left tackle Trent Williams will turn 38 in July. He’s not getting any younger, and the 49ers’ front office is surely aware of that.

Williams is one of the best tackles in the league and has been throughout his entire career. With 12 Pro Bowl appearances, three First-Team All-Pro selections, and two Second-Team All-Pro honors, his resume speaks for itself.

Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

It could be argued that his best opportunity came and went when the 49ers lost in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, a second loss against them, but the first one he played in.

But considering his journey, from undergoing surgery to remove a growth diagnosed as dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans, a rare form of cancer, to joining the 49ers and still performing at an exceptionally high level today, his career is nothing short of remarkable.

Time is running out to bring to a close a remarkable story, a remarkable career, and a remarkable man who has triumphed over enormous adversity.

A Super Bowl ring won’t define him, as life is more important than football. But he will, and deservedly so, be rewarded appropriately with a first-ballot induction into the Hall of Fame, and the 49ers will share in that legacy as well.

But given his age, Williams stands out, as the rest of the offensive line hasn’t measured up to his standards and is in need of better talent. The 49ers must finally invest in personnel to build a line capable of supporting him.

Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Since Williams joined the organization, the 49ers have never had a better quarterback. Brock Purdy is the best he has worked with since 2020. The 2025 season proved that Purdy needs additional support, making an investment in the offensive line not just logical, but essential.

Either through the upcoming draft, or splashing the cash on Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum, who will be a free agent this season, the 49ers must add to it.

Williams has expressed a desire to play until age 40, but following one of his toughest seasons in 2025, the 49ers must consider how much longer they can expect him to perform at a high level before he ends his career.

2026 could be his last shot. The 49ers have to consider this.

