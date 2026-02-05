Donte Whitner is Not a Fan of the 49ers' New Defensive Coordinator

Donte Whitner knows a good defensive coordinator when he sees one.

The former 49ers safety played for Vic Fangio from 2011 to 2013, and Fangio is one of the best defensive coordinators ever. Whitner is one of his smartest former players. And Whitner is not a fan of the 49ers' new defensive coordinator, Raheem Morris, to put it mildly.

Whitner used to be an analyst for NBC Sports Bay Area, which is partners with the 49ers. Now, he's a free agent, and he's pulling no punches about his former team.

"I truly believe the 49ers will be looking for their next defensive coordinator (next year)," Whitner said on his podcast, "mainly because they hired based on friendship and they went with the safe bet.

"Now, you say he might have earned it. Here was his track record as a defensive backs coach in three years in Washington -- 32nd-ranked pass defense, 20th, 24th.

"He goes and gets nepotized again in Atlanta with his college coach, Dan Quinn -- 18th ranked (against the pass).

"Then Dan Quinn gets fired, and Morris assumes the role of interim head coach, bottom-ranked in defense again that year.

"Then 2021 comes, and Sean McVay makes a call and gives Morris the responsibility of taking on Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey and the No. 1 defense in 2020. None of it was earned. None of it was merit. Now, you're the 17th-ranked defense in the league -- with the same players. And the only reason you won the Super Bowl is because you had an all-world offense that year.

"So then he goes to Atlanta. 23rd in points allowed in 2024, 23rd in yards allowed, 22nd in pass defense, 31st in sacks. Then 2025 -- 19th in points, 15th in total yards. How does this make the San Francisco 49ers better?"

The short answer: It doesn't.

Morris is a huge step down from Robert Saleh, which is why Saleh currently is a head coach, and Morris isn't.

The 49ers are hoping that Morris can create more big plays than a 49ers defense that ranked last in sacks and second-to-last in interceptions last season. But despite those meager stats, the 49ers defense still gave up two points per game fewer than the Falcons defense gave up last year, because Saleh is that much better than Morris.

If the 49ers miss the playoffs next season or lose in the first round, you can bet that Morris will be the scapegoat despite his longstanding friendship with Kyle Shanahan.

Whitner should speak his mind more often. He' s much more objective than that other former 49ers player turned analyst -- Richard Sherman.

