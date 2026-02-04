What Makes Raheem Morris a Great Fit as 49ers Defensive Coordinator

SAN FRANCISCO -- After nearly two weeks, the San Francisco 49ers have found Robert Saleh's replacement as defensive coordinator.

Raheem Morris will be the next coach to lead the 49ers' defense. His hire isn't surprising at all. Morris was a glaring candidate for the 49ers thanks to his close relationship with Kyle Shanahan.

However, hiring Morris goes beyond the relationship with Shanahan. The 49ers believe he is an excellent fit to be the defensive coordinator, but what does that entail?

IS it simply because they believe he's a great coach? To help better understand the hire, I asked Chris Simms of NBC Sports what makes Morris a great fit as the 49ers' defensive coordinator.

Chris Simms loves the hire

"Raheem is one of the top defensive minds in football," Simms said. "I love it because Shanahan and the 49ers have rooted in that Seattle scheme almost every year other than the Steve Wilks year. Raheem's not that guy. He has Seattle scheme stuff, but there's more versatility in his defense, and I think that'll be a good thing.

"I always feel the 49ers have a good defense; they're awesome. It's kind of, in big games, bend don't break, a little bit. But you would like a defense of that talent to create some turnovers and some big plays in some big moments, too. That's kind of where they've been let down, and I think Raheem can help that."

Simms' explanation of Morris' fit on the 49ers is brilliant. Morris is exactly the style of coach the 49ers need on defense. They need a coach who is versatile and adaptable.

He proved that when he joined the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 to be their defensive coordinator. Morris was forced to learn the scheme leftover by Brandon Staley.

That's the equivalent of trying to learn a new language. Yet, he did a fine job of it, helping the Rams reach an adequate defensive level en route to a Super Bowl victory.

The 49ers are hoping that he can have a similar impact, but with more comfort. And the best part of all, Morris might not be a head coaching candidate for some time, if ever.

Having continuity at the defensive coordinator position is crucial for the 49ers. Morris can potentially grant that for them, along with an increase in turnovers, as Simms suggested.

