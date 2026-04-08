An Edge Rusher the 49ers May Not Be Able to Pass in Round 2

The San Francisco 49ers have been tied to an edge rusher in a lot of projections this offseason. One player that may end up being a fit is Michigan edge rusher Derrick Moore. What does he bring, and when would the 49ers need to select him?

Where Derrick Moore can succeed in the NFL

Moore has a couple of winning pass-rush moves, and he knows how to use them. He brings a strong bull rush and has legitimate pass-rush production to prove that it works. Moore also plays low to the ground to maintain leverage and can stay low through the arch of the rush. As a run defender, he plays with good leverage and can get into the backfield. Moore also experiences playing with his hands in the dirt and on his feet.

Where Derrick Moore must improve in the NFL

Moore does not win much with speed, and he has questionable explosion out of his stance. He also does not have many counters that he can string together. If he does not win with leverage, he can get stalled out. His run defense can run hot and cold as well.

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NFL Comparison for Derrick Moore

The best comparison for Derrick Moore physically and stylistically is Derick Hall. This is an edge rusher who plays low, has more strength than his frame shows, but is limited and is best in a rotation of rushers. This is likely the role that Moore will hold. The odds of him being a rotational rusher are high, but getting to the point of being an every-down player or a ten-sack player seem much lower.

Does Derrick Moore fit with the San Francisco 49ers?

Derrick Moore goes around the 58th pick on average based on consensus mock draft boards. The San Francisco 49ers happen to pick 58th this year. So, there is a good chance that he will be the best player at a position of need and a solid draft value at the time of the selection.

The 49ers need an edge rusher who can bring pass rush, and his run defense does not have to be great right away. So, Moore showing promise, but needing work in the run game, is not that big of an issue right now. The big question is how explosive he can be as a pass rusher and whether or not he can develop more moves. He is a good rusher, but not quite at a specialist level yet.