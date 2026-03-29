Ex-49er Bryce Huff Explains Why He's 'At Peace' After NFL Retirement
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Former San Francisco 49ers defensive end Bryce Huff has opened up about why he retired from the NFL at age 27.
Huff spent six seasons in the NFL after going undrafted in 2020, with stints at the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles before joining the San Francisco 49ers for the 2025 season, where he reunited with defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who previously coached him as head coach of the Jets.
Huff finished his NFL career with 24.0 sacks, 62 quarterback hits and 26 tackles for loss — an impressive return for a player who went undrafted.
Bryce Huff opens up about the factors behind retirement decision
Huff's newest project involves launching a start-up called Naberstone, which is focused on building safety infrastructure for lithium battery-powered systems. He is aiming to save lives and protect critical infrastructure.
"Me and my brother have been building this company for the last two-and-a-half years or so and we've been picking up a lot of steam," Huff said to the NFL network.
"I weighed the options with my team and advisors, and we feel like this is the best thing to do.
"I'm extremely at peace with it, especially because this is something I feel strongly about.
"I just feel like we're going to save a lot of lives, protect a lot of companies, protect a lot of assets. And just with me being so young, I've always been an entrepreneur.
"I've always thought of ways to move society forward and I feel like this is a great opportunity for me being my age to get immersed in the business world, immersed in the company and learn the ins and outs of what it's going to take to be a successful founder."
The 49ers need to find an ample replacement
Huff was the joint sack leader in 2025 with Clelin Ferrell with four sacks each. The team recorded only 20 as a whole defensive unit in 2025, showing just how desperate the need is for the franchise to improve its pass rush.
Huff's retirement and the decision of the front office thus far not to re-sign Ferrell in free agency mean they must address this major weakness heading into the new season.
Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams returning from ACL injuries will certainly help, and trading a third-round pick for Osa Odighizuwa should strengthen the defensive front, but it is unlikely to be enough on its own without further reinforcements.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal