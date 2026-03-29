Ex-49er Bryce Huff Explains Why He's 'At Peace' After NFL Retirement

Former San Francisco 49ers defensive end Bryce Huff has opened up about why he retired from the NFL at age 27.

Huff spent six seasons in the NFL after going undrafted in 2020, with stints at the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles before joining the San Francisco 49ers for the 2025 season, where he reunited with defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who previously coached him as head coach of the Jets.

Huff finished his NFL career with 24.0 sacks, 62 quarterback hits and 26 tackles for loss — an impressive return for a player who went undrafted.

Bryce Huff opens up about the factors behind retirement decision

Nov 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Bryce Huff (47) during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Huff's newest project involves launching a start-up called Naberstone, which is focused on building safety infrastructure for lithium battery-powered systems. He is aiming to save lives and protect critical infrastructure.

"Me and my brother have been building this company for the last two-and-a-half years or so and we've been picking up a lot of steam," Huff said to the NFL network.

"I weighed the options with my team and advisors, and we feel like this is the best thing to do.

"I'm extremely at peace with it, especially because this is something I feel strongly about.

"I just feel like we're going to save a lot of lives, protect a lot of companies, protect a lot of assets. And just with me being so young, I've always been an entrepreneur.

"I've always thought of ways to move society forward and I feel like this is a great opportunity for me being my age to get immersed in the business world, immersed in the company and learn the ins and outs of what it's going to take to be a successful founder."

The 49ers need to find an ample replacement

Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Bryce Huff (47) celebrates after a fumble recovery against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Huff was the joint sack leader in 2025 with Clelin Ferrell with four sacks each. The team recorded only 20 as a whole defensive unit in 2025, showing just how desperate the need is for the franchise to improve its pass rush.

Huff's retirement and the decision of the front office thus far not to re-sign Ferrell in free agency mean they must address this major weakness heading into the new season.

Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams returning from ACL injuries will certainly help, and trading a third-round pick for Osa Odighizuwa should strengthen the defensive front, but it is unlikely to be enough on its own without further reinforcements.