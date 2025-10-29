Expert Calls Keion White’s Trade to the 49ers the 'Obvious Choice'
On Tuesday, the San Francisco 49ers announced they had acquired defensive end Keion White from the New England Patriots, along with a 2026 seventh-round draft pick, in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.
After weeks of speculation about a possible move ahead of the November 4 trade deadline, the organization finally made a deal to help cover for Nick Bosa, who suffered a season-ending injury in Week 3.
White was selected by the Patriots in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Over his two seasons in New England, he recorded six sacks, 88 tackles and 21 quarterback hits, with most of those numbers coming during his breakout sophomore campaign in 2024.
"White has completely fallen out of favor in New England," Benjamin Solak wrote in his ESPN column. "He started last season real hot. In the first half of the year, he was 11th among all defensive linemen in pressure rate and 16th in pass rush win rate. He was especially nasty on the interior, ranking 11th in pass rush win rate when lined up as a defensive tackle. He cooled as the season went on, though -- 34th in pressure rate and 25th in pass rush win rate in the back half of the season."
These numbers suggest that the 49ers have found a suitable fit to meet the team’s short-term needs. It feels like a no-brainer move, even though White is stepping into the role of one of the best pass rushers in the league for the second half of the season.
"White was far from a perfect player. He freelanced a lot, which made him a liability in run defense," Solak wrote.
"And for all of his pressures, he struggled to come to balance at the quarterback. His sack rate of 1.3% was bang on league average for defensive linemen in 2024. Even with his warts, the 2023 second-round pick looked like an ascending player.
"The 49ers feel like an obvious choice. They ask their defensive linemen to play simple, fast football in one gap -- coordinator Robert Saleh and defensive line coach Kris Kocurek have made so much hay in their respective careers resurrecting off-cast defensive linemen in their system.
"White would get some time at edge but could also spend plenty of rush downs at defensive tackle, where the 49ers are extremely thin."
This trade is certainly low-risk, but it carries the potential for a better outcome than the numbers might suggest. Even though it’s a short-term move, working under Robert Saleh’s guidance could help White regain his early 2024 season form.
Bringing in White addresses one key issue, though it doesn’t solve the team’s most pressing need.
Who knows? A strong start from White could quickly turn this supposed short-term move into a long-term home in San Francisco.