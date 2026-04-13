Five 49ers Draft Scenarios at Pick Nos. 27 and 58

The Niners like to keep their draft intentions hidden. The 30 visits provide key clues; wide receiver and edge appear to be the top priorities. Most national mocks predict the 49ers will draft a tackle, while team beat reporters have floated wide receiver, edge, guard, and safety as possibilities.

Wide Receiver

Opposing GMs reportedly believe the 49ers are “heavily invested” at wide receiver and are plugging that into their mocks. Omar Cooper Jr. of Indiana has drawn interest from the Jets at 16. Arizona State’s oft-injured Jordyn Tyson is falling out of the top 20 but isn’t likely to fall to 27. The player to watch is KC Concepcion of Texas A&M, a 5-11/196 instant acceleration receiver, running back, and kick returner.

27. KC Concepcion (Texas A&M) WR

58. Dani Dennis-Sutton (Penn State)/Keyron Crawford (Auburn) Edge

If Concepcion is gone, Denzel Boston is a possibility. However, an X that can struggle to get off the line and separate, and has ducked running 40s, may not be a first round talent. The Niners are rumored to like Dennis-Sutton and could also look at Auburn’s Keyron Crawford if they prefer a speed rusher that can drop into coverage.

Guard is the 2nd round pick if one of Chase Bisontis (Texas A&M), Emmanuel Pregnon (Oregon), or Keylan Rutledge (Georgia Tech) is still on the board. All are expected to be gone before 58.

Edge

John Lynch has made it clear that he sees edge as the primary need. The Niners visited with Miami’s Akheem Mesidor at the Combine and just invited UCF’s Malachi Lawrence in for a 30 visit. Mesidor will be 25 on draft day and has won with power in college against younger opponents. Lawrence has the most complete arsenal of pass rush moves and counters, and closes like a freight train. I think he’s the pick if they go edge at 27.

27. Malachi Lawrence (UCF) Edge

58. Mike Washington Jr. (Arkansas) RB

The Niners are putting in significant work on Washington, a size-speed back at 6-1/228 with a 4.33 40. Wide receiver at 58 is unlikely; they have not brought in Day 2 receivers. Guard all three targets are likely gone. At safety, Bud Clark of TCU and South Carolina’s Jalon Kilgore go in the 80s, but they could take LSU’s A.J. Haulcy here. Tight end, maybe, if they are really sold on Georgia’s Oscar Delp.

Guard

The draft pick that would arguably best close the gap with Seattle is a guard who can punch a hole in the Seahawks' interior defensive line. Bisontis, Pregnon, or Rutledge, all are getting talked up as potential late first-early 2nd round picks. I believe Rutledge would be their preference, a mauler in the run game with the speed for wide zone, and he can play center.

27. Keylan Rutledge (Georgia Tech) OG

58. Dani Dennis-Sutton (Penn State)/Keyron Crawford (Auburn) Edge

Tackle

Most mock drafts have the Niners taking a tackle, led by Utah’s Caleb Lomu. I think that’s a smoke screen, cleverly using the logic of the draft analyst to mock who he would take, rather than predicting what Shanahan would do. The Niners haven’t shown much scouting interest in Lomu. Tackle falls off a cliff after the first seven, so the position would not be considered at 58 in any of these scenarios.

Max Iheanachor of Arizona State is the pick that has merit given his physical traits and upside, but he’s a project, relatively new to the sport. The 49ers have made now moves all off-season, then they use the 1st on a tackle that has to sit for a year? Not seeing it. Nonetheless, if they take a tackle to put a scare into Trent Williams in contract talks, or they ultimately plan to deal him to Kansas City, then Iheanachor is a possibility.

27. Max Iheanachor (Arizona State) OT

58. Dani Dennis-Sutton (Penn State)/Keyron Crawford (Auburn) Edge

Safety

It’s ironic that Hall of Fame safety Lynch is not interested in drafting safeties high, third round or lower. However, new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris puts an emphasis on safety, drafting two last year in Atlanta. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren would be the pick here if he falls to 27. The Niners are more likely to use a 4th at safety, meeting with Michael Taaffe of Texas, and Cole Wisniewski of Texas Tech.

Toledo developed All-Pro DB Quinyon Mitchell, and EMW has great coverage skills as well, with the best completion percentage against in the class at 37.5%; second is ten points higher. 11 career forced fumbles, solid against the run, five PBUs and two picks this year. He’s worth the pick, in the mix as BPA, but Lynch's draft history says it’s unlikely despite a huge need.

27. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (Toledo) Safety

58. Dani Dennis-Sutton (Penn State)/Keyron Crawford (Auburn) Edge

If Concepcion falls to 27, I expect he’ll be the pick over Lawrence. Guard would be a bold move. Tackle or safety would surprise. Of these scenarios, I like the Lawrence and Williams option the best. Let me know what you’d like to see.