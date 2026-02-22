3 Running Backs the 49ers Might Sign in Free Agency
Only three running backs are currently rostered on the San Francisco 49ers. Two of them are extremely young players, Isaac Guerendo and Jordan James.
That means the 49ers will be poised to add a veteran in free agency. They could use one to help back up Christian McCaffrey until James proves he’s ready for that role.
The ideal running back fit for the 49ers is a one-cut runner who can aid in the passing game. With that said, here are three running backs the 49ers might sign in free agency.
Kenneth Gainwell
The top choice to back up McCaffrey in free agency is Kenneth Gainwell. He was sensational for the Pittsburgh Steelers this past season. Gainwell demonstrated amazing talent, both as a runner and a receiver.
He rushed for 537 yards and five touchdowns. On the receiving end, he tallied 73 catches for 486 yards and three touchdowns. Gainwell is basically the diet version of McCaffrey. His skill set makes him a perfect fit for the 49ers’ offense.
However, the issue will be his price range. After the season he had, he will have suitors, which will drive his cost up, so the 49ers probably will have to consider that.
Rachaad White
If Gainwell is too expensive, then the 49ers could turn their attention to Rachaad White. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers leaned on White as the starter for a large portion of 2025 after Bucky Irving got injured.
White put up 572 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He also didn’t fumble the ball at all. White is also a capable receiver, as he reeled in 40 catches for 218 yards.
He can fit in the 49ers’ offense fairly easily and shouldn’t cost that much. It’s just a matter of what other teams will be interested in him, which will drive the price up to sign him.
Tyler Allgeier
There’s a chance that the 49ers will use defensive coordinator Raheem Morris to sway free agents from the Atlanta Falcons. Tyler Allgeier is one of those players.
He put up 514 rushing yards and eight touchdowns last season. Allgeier would fit well in the running game for the 49ers, particularly within the 10-yard line of the end zone. His issue is that he doesn’t provide in the passing game.
14 catches for 96 yards is all he mustered this past season. That could deter the 49ers away from him, but it can also make him a cheap signing since he’s a one-dimensional back.
Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN