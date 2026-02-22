3 Running Backs the 49ers Might Sign in Free Agency 

Only three running backs are currently rostered on the San Francisco 49ers. Two of them are extremely young players, Isaac Guerendo and Jordan James.

That means the 49ers will be poised to add a veteran in free agency. They could use one to help back up Christian McCaffrey until James proves he’s ready for that role.

The ideal running back fit for the 49ers is a one-cut runner who can aid in the passing game. With that said, here are three running backs the 49ers might sign in free agency.

Kenneth Gainwell

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) runs during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The top choice to back up McCaffrey in free agency is Kenneth Gainwell. He was sensational for the Pittsburgh Steelers this past season. Gainwell demonstrated amazing talent, both as a runner and a receiver.

He rushed for 537 yards and five touchdowns. On the receiving end, he tallied 73 catches for 486 yards and three touchdowns. Gainwell is basically the diet version of McCaffrey. His skill set makes him a perfect fit for the 49ers’ offense.

However, the issue will be his price range. After the season he had, he will have suitors, which will drive his cost up, so the 49ers probably will have to consider that.

Rachaad White

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) runs against Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

If Gainwell is too expensive, then the 49ers could turn their attention to Rachaad White. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers leaned on White as the starter for a large portion of 2025 after Bucky Irving got injured.

White put up 572 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He also didn’t fumble the ball at all. White is also a capable receiver, as he reeled in 40 catches for 218 yards.

He can fit in the 49ers’ offense fairly easily and shouldn’t cost that much. It’s just a matter of what other teams will be interested in him, which will drive the price up to sign him.

Tyler Allgeier

Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

There’s a chance that the 49ers will use defensive coordinator Raheem Morris to sway free agents from the Atlanta Falcons. Tyler Allgeier is one of those players.

He put up 514 rushing yards and eight touchdowns last season. Allgeier would fit well in the running game for the 49ers, particularly within the 10-yard line of the end zone. His issue is that he doesn’t provide in the passing game.

14 catches for 96 yards is all he mustered this past season. That could deter the 49ers away from him, but it can also make him a cheap signing since he’s a one-dimensional back.

