49ers Have Easy Decision to Make on Ricky Pearsall Against the Colts

For the first time since coming back from injury, Ricky Pearsall was a productive player for the San Francisco 49ers.

Against the Tennessee Titans, Pearsall put up six catches for 96 yards. That’s more than what he’s tallied from Weeks 11 to 13 combined.

It’s also his best output since Week 3 (eight catches for 117 yards). The 49ers made it a point to get Pearsall going. Unfortunately, he suffered a couple of injuries in the win over the Titans.

First, it was an ankle sprain, which he played through. Then, he aggravated his PCL sprain again, which held him out for six weeks.

Pearsall and the 49ers aren’t too concerned about him missing time like that again. However, it does put his status in the air against the Indianapolis Colts.

The 49ers will play on Monday night, so they have an extra day for Pearsall to get right. But Pearsall’s status against the Colts should be an easy decision for the 49ers to make.

49ers must play it safe

Sitting Pearsall is the best decision to make. It’s not difficult at all to make him inactive immediately. Of course, the 49ers shouldn’t rule him out. There is a gamesmanship element to consider.

But the in-house choice to make is keeping Pearsall out. Let him rest and recover. The playoffs are right around the corner with tougher matchups than the Colts.

“I mean, there is a concern. I think just dealing and seeing how those have gone this year,” Kyle Shanahan said via conference call on Monday.

“The ankle was a tough ankle injury, but that it checked out that it wasn't a high and he was able to get through the game is somewhat encouraging. I mean, that shouldn't rule him out for this week, but that combined with the knee, I mean, he aggravated it.”

Shanahan and Pearsall in the locker room postgame aren’t that concerned about the injury. Both of them have emphasized pain management and seeing how it fares over time.

Even if Pearsall is starting to feel better, it’s wise to be cautious with him. If there is any time for the 49ers to give at least one game off, it’s this one.

The last thing they want is for him to worsen his injury and cause him to be done for the year.

