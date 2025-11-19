All 49ers

How the 49ers continue to stop the run despite a litany of injuries

Parker Hurley

The San Francisco 49ers have been able to maintain a good run defense even when their pass defense has fallen apart. The team still ranks 11th overall in expected points allowed against the run, which is impressive considering all of the missing pieces. 

How the San Francisco 49ers' run defense is getting by 

What makes it even more impressive is that the 49ers rank 28th in success rate against the run. So, on a down-to-down and play-by-play basis, they are giving up yards against the run. However, they are not allowing big runs, and at the right times, they are getting stops. 

When it comes to rushes that go ten yards or further, the 49ers' defense ranks sixth in allowing these rushes. The Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, and Denver Broncos are the three defenses better than them in this area, and those are three of the best defenses in the NFL by almost any metric. The 49ers are not with them in many categories, but they find a way to limit the big plays more often than not.

Some of this has to do with the personnel. Fred Warner has always been elite in this area, and when he went down, it was Tatum Bethune, who was much better against the run than the pass. Dee Winters has also been a better tackler than defender. 

San Francisco 49er
Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Marques Sigle was an issue in coverage, but he could tackle, and Malik Mustapha is becoming one of the best run defenders in the NFL at his position. When you add in that Upton Stout is almost like a small linebacker in the way that he tackles, the unit is designed to stop big plays, even if the front is allowing them to get their initial couple of yards. 

Another reason has to come down to Robert Saleh. It would be hard to find a time when Saleh did not have a good run defense. This may be because he adds personnel that fit the style of play he is asking for. It is no coincidence they drafted a slot corner who would not be afraid in the run game when they hired Saleh back. 

It is also because he preaches the philosophy, and it does not hurt to have someone who is good at scheming and understanding where the run might go. 

The 49ers being so low in success rate but so high in many rushing defense metrics is a testment to the style that Saleh brings and the players buying in.

