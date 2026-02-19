49ers’ Christian McCaffrey Ranks Low in PFF's Top 100 Players

Christian McCaffrey’s 2025 season with the San Francisco 49ers was widely regarded as a success.

He had 19 total touchdowns, 1,285 rushing yards, and 1,029 receiving yards this season, but more importantly, he played in every game and remained injury-free

Winning the Comeback Player of the Year was obvious. He earned it, delivering exceptional stats and performance.

But Pro Football Focus ranked him 54th in their Top 101 NFL Players of 2025 list.

"If we were looking at McCaffrey as just a runner, he likely wouldn’t have made this list. He earned just a 66.3 PFF rushing grade (60th among running backs) in 2025. He was, however, the best receiving back in football, leading all players at the position with a 91.7 PFF receiving grade and racking up 1,029 receiving yards in the regular season and playoffs." Pro Football Focus

The truth about Christian McCaffrey's 2025 NFL campaign

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

McCaffrey’s 2025 season showed once again that he can be utilized for more than just running. When the 49ers were short on offensive weapons, he carried much of the load to keep the team competitive.

He came very close to a second 1,000–1,000 rushing and receiving season, which would have made him the first running back ever to achieve it.

That speaks volumes about his versatility, and, as PFF wrote, his receiving performance was ranked the best among running backs. Being so versatile is hugely beneficial to the 49ers, and he was comfortably their best receiver this past season as well, which highlights both his talent and the team’s reliance on him.

Despite this, he racked up another 1,000+ rushing season, which is impressive, but he lacked explosiveness in key moments. He had the second-highest workload among running backs but ranked just 40th with 3.9 yards per carry.

His athleticism should be commended, especially since he revealed he was only fully fit at the start of last summer’s training camp following a tough 2024. While that may have contributed, it can’t be the full reason for the drop in efficiency.

While he may not have reached peak explosiveness like in 2023, his overall impact on the team’s competitiveness was undeniable and was a key reason why the 49ers reached the playoffs despite their injury crisis on both sides of the ball.

It could be argued that he deserves a ranking higher than 54th on that list. Perhaps the 49ers will see more of 2023 McCaffrey in 2026.