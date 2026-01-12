How the 49ers' latest roster move has kept the Super Bowl dream alive

The San Francisco 49ers pulled off an upset 23-19 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on the road.

The 49ers will return to the West Coast to face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field for a chance to advance to the NFC Championship Game.

But the 49ers have no business performing at the level they did with the defensive options available. Their lineup was depleted, forcing them to rely on sixth- and seventh-choice linebackers.

LB Eric Kendricks produced an impressive display vs. Eagles

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Eric Kendricks (43) celebrates after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Eric Kendricks was one of the 49ers’ last options at linebacker, having joined the team late in the regular season after being released by the Dallas Cowboys in 2024.

Kendricks, a seasoned veteran with several years in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers, delivered when it mattered to help the 49ers secure the win.

Speaking with reporters post game, Kendricks stated what gravitated him to San Francisco: "Nothing felt too right until I got here and you know I got in the locker room with all the leaders that this team has, it just made the most sense.

"And I feel like I fit in with the guys right away. I was willing to take a role that I had never taken before, playing in different positions that I never played before, playing special teams.

"It was easy because everybody on this team is so unselfish. So it was just easy for me to come in and check my ego at the door and just get it done for the team to win."

In a short turnaround, under the guidance of Kyle Shanahan and Robert Saleh, Kendricks delivered a statement performance despite the 49ers being stretched thin at linebacker. He finished with 10 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and made the game-winning breakup to send the team through.

"I haven't won in Philly in a while, so it feels good for the soul, obviously under the circumstances," Kendricks said.

"I gotta give a shout out to Garret Wallow. He was excellent in communication. I always judge other linebackers based on when things are super thick and things aren't going our way, how well you're able to communicate and how well you're able to stay calm.

"He checked those boxes, so shout out to him."

The numbers reflected a clutch performance, and Kendricks proved that the 49ers made another impressive pickup. The same could be said for kicker Eddy Piñeiro and the decision to trade for Keion White.

Read More