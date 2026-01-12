49ers Resilience Leads Hard-Fought Win Over Eagles

All year long, when the San Francisco 49ers have been doubted most, they have made the clutch play to win. From Nick Bosa’s strip sack in Seattle to Alfred Collins stripping Kyren Williams at the goal line in LA. Now in the playoffs, when the offense had to make a play on 3rd and goal, touchdown. When the defense had to make a play on 4th and 11, ballgame. San Francisco 23, Philadelphia 19.

This improbable 49er season has been defined by belief and resilience, which is how the Niners faced a more talented team on the road in Philly, and made the game-winning plays on both sides to advance to the divisional round and a rematch in Seattle.

This team rolls out its 5th, 6th, and 7th linebackers, and they still make plays. The 2025 Niners, the embodiment of next man up.

GAME BALLS

Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Defense

Eric Kendricks – A street free agent who’s been with the team for a month, and he’s vital to the win. Ten tackles, seven solo, two for loss, and on Jalen Hurts’ dying gasp final throw of the game, Kendricks tips it away incomplete.

Garrett Wallow – The team leader with 11 tackles and a pass defensed on the day. Another street free agent.

Marques Sigle - He played a central role in the game with eight tackles and no misses, including a run blitz stop on Saquon Barkley and an impressive open field tackle of DeVonta Smith. When Ji’Ayir Brown went out with an injury, Sigle changed the speed at safety from 4.7 to 4.4, which helped turn the game.

Upton Stout – The Niners' defensive Rookie of the Year continues to elevate each week and has locked down slot corner. He made a key play early, getting a perfectly timed jump and deflection against Smith to break up a 4th down pass.

Offense

Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Demarcus Robinson – Another next man up meets the moment. Six catches for 111 yards and a touchdown. In one game, Robinson had nearly half his yardage total for the season coming into the game.

Brock Purdy – Not his prettiest game, both interceptions were poor decisions, but with the game on the line he delivered. Purdy completed five of seven on a ten-play, 66-yard drive. On 3rd and goal from the 4, he scrambled out of pressure and found Christian McCaffrey for the game-winning touchdown. Poise under pressure and delivering when not much was working - this game was a growth step for Purdy.

Kyle Juszczyk – When George Kittle went down, Juszczyk stepped up. Four catches for 49 yards, including a clutch 27-yarder.

Jauan Jennings – One catch for 45 yards to set up a score. One pass to Christian McCaffrey for a 29-yard touchdown.

Christian McCaffrey – Two touchdowns, including a great adjustment to the ball on the TD pass from Jennings. 114 yards of total offense including six catches for 66 yards.

Coaching

Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Kyle Shanahan – His opening script caught the Eagles off guard, targeting All-Pro DB Quinyon Mitchell as Purdy went 3-3 against him for 64 yards and a Robinson touchdown. The trick pass from Jennings was timed beautifully. With the game hanging in the balance, George Kittle injured, and no run game, Shanahan still found answers on the game-winning ten-play, five-minute drive.

Robert Saleh – Smoke and mirrors. Holding the Eagles under 20 points with Eric Kendricks and Garrett Wallow at linebacker is Houdini magic. Credit to the coaching staff, and to Kendricks and Wallow, for being prepared for the moment and stepping up when the job had to be done. This game is part of Saleh’s pitch for why he deserves another shot at head coach, and I expect he will get an offer.

THE BIG PICTURE

Props to my streaming partner Ashley Aireonna, who identified how and why Philly could lose this game. Negative culture, finger-pointing, and a lack of cohesion. She predicted that if the Eagles start to fail, their fans will turn on them, as the team will start doubting itself and the play-calling. Bingo.

That’s why the 49ers failed last year but succeeded this year despite being a less talented team. Culture is important, and vibes can be predictive, positive or negative.

Defending champions have done this before; I saw this covering the Shaq-Kobe Lakers in the NBA. I called them Team Lightswitch, a champion who thinks they can flip the switch at will, just roll the balls out and they win rings. Not so fast, Sparky. Philly bought into the Lightswitch, and it cost them their season.

The Eagles were not helped by their soon-to-be-fired offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, who dished out more vanilla than an ice-cream van.

Which reminds me of another sports maxim I forgot about. A team reflects its preparation and execution more than its talent. With this year’s Eagles, the talent dwarfed the execution thanks to Patullo and the Lightswitch. The Niners exceeded their talent due to the preparation and execution, which is what great coaching and a team that believes in each other can accomplish.

