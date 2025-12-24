How this 49ers player overcame setbacks to have his best year yet
The San Francisco 49ers haven't had a WR1 option available all year.
Brandon Aiyuk hasn't featured and likely won’t wear red and gold again. Ricky Pearsall is injured once more, after missing a five-game stretch earlier this season. Kendrick Bourne and DeMarcus Robinson aren’t elite, but they’re solid depth option.
Against all odds, the 49ers are 11-4 and just two wins away from clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC. One wide receiver’s remarkable turnaround has been a major factor in this playoff push.
Jauan Jennings is finally proving his worth
Jauan Jennings is playing the best football of his career. He’s appeared in 13 of the 15 regular season games, and when you break the season into two halves, his improvement in the latter stretch is truly remarkable.
Jennings struggled early in the season after holding out of training camp for a payday and suffering a calf injury in camp, which left him playing catch-up. He eventually agreed to performance-based incentives.
In the early part of the season, Jennings looked unbothered. His production lagged so far behind his career-best 2024 season, which came during an otherwise disastrous 6-11 campaign for the 49ers.
Jennings scored only one touchdown in his first six games, struggling with drops and erratic decision-making. His focus appeared off at times, though injuries to his shoulder, ankle, and five broken ribs likely played a role.
Perhaps the criticism was too harsh, as Jennings played through all those injuries. His toughness is undeniable; he was clearly willing to give it his all, despite being so banged up.
As Jennings regained health and match sharpness, he turned his season around. From Week 7 against the New York Giants through Week 15 against the Indianapolis Colts, he recorded seven touchdowns and delivered performances that showed flashes of his 2024 form.
Jennings has always been a fan favorite among 49ers faithful, thanks to his reliability and unwavering passion for the crest on his jersey.
Even with the 49ers’ offense firing on all cylinders and nearly every weapon available, he’s stepping up and proving himself as a serious contributor. That’s why he’s having the best season of his career, recording a career-high total of eight touchdowns.
Although Jennings’ future beyond this season remains uncertain, the 49ers will need to avoid past mistakes and manage his situation carefully. At one point, it seemed like he might be on his way out. But now, if he keeps this upward trajectory, the opposite will likely occur.
Credit to Jennings for this turnaround.
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal