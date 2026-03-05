How the 49ers Should Respond to the Rams Adding Trent McDuffie

Stop me if you’ve heard this before — the Los Angeles Rams have traded a first-round pick and more for a high-level player.

That player is cornerback Trent McDuffie of the Kansas City Chiefs. Adding McDuffie to their ranks makes it increasingly difficult for the San Francisco 49ers when they take on the Rams.

They mustn’t allow the Rams to be the only team in the NFC West taking big swings to improve their team. In fact, here is how the 49ers should respond to the Rams adding McDuffie.

49ers must trade for a receiver

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) runs in a touchdown in front of Tennessee Titans cornerback Kemon Hall (40) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

They need to copy the Rams by making a trade of their own for their top position of need, which is wide receiver.

I once advocated for the 49ers to inquire with the Philadelphia Eagles for A.J. Brown. It seemed that the two sides were headed for a divorce this offseason.

However, the Eagles aren’t eager to let Brown go. Acquiring him will be costly, and the Eagles might be reluctant to improve the team that ended their 2025 season.

In that case, I have another player to suggest for the 49ers. Go trade with the New Orleans Saints for Chris Olave. Spam their phone lines with texts and calls to see what it will cost to acquire the most underrated receiver in the NFL.

Olave is the perfect receiver the 49ers need. He gives them some speed and the ability to win his matchups thanks to his polished route-running. He’s everything any team would want in their wide receiver.

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

However, acquiring him will be costly. Olave is coming off an All-Pro season where he tallied 100 catches for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns. All three of those stats marked career highs for him in a single season.

Plus, the Saints have a second-year quarterback in Tyler Shough, who they need to surround with weapons. It will hurt his development by trading Olave away. The 49ers would need to present a sweet trade offer to them.

If they can somehow pull off the trade, then they’ll need to account for salary cap space as well. Olave is due a contract extension, so if a trade is in place, they need to hash out those details before a trade is finalized.

That shouldn’t be difficult at all for them to stomach. They were paying Brandon Aiyuk a premium anyway, so the money they were giving him can go to Olave and then some, since the market is higher now.

In any case, all of the investments for Olave are well worth it for the 49ers. Yes, there is a concussion concern with him after the multiple concussions he sustained in 2024, but that can be said for just about any player.

Olave is an elite receiver worth sacrificing a ton for. Go and see if the Saints are willing, and if they are, the 49ers can compete and beat the Seahawks and the Rams to an easier degree next season.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.