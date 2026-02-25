Bleacher Report Creates Perfect Brandon Aiyuk Trade for 49ers

At some point this offseason, the San Francisco 49ers will part ways with Brandon Aiyuk.

It'll finally put an end to a disastrous contract extension that they never should've agreed to. Cutting Aiyuk will be the most likely avenue, but it doesn't mean the 49ers can't try to trade him.

In fact, Bleacher Report created a perfect trade scenario for the 49ers with Aiyuk. They have the 49ers sending him to the New Orleans Saints for a 2026 sixth-round pick and a 2027 conditional Day 3 pick.

49ers trade Aiyuk to the Saints

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) in action against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"Brandon Aiyuk's stock has dipped after a major knee injury that cost him the 2025 season and a well‑documented rift with the 49ers over his contract, so some teams might be hesitant to pursue him," wrote Alex Ballentine.

"New Orleans is currently trying to put the best roster possible around Tyler Shough. Giving him Aiyuk as another option alongside Chris Olave would certainly qualify. This move would be a gamble. The draft compensation isn't a ton, but the Saints would also have to pay the receiver. However, it's a gamble that could result in forming one of the best receiver tandems in the league if both can stay healthy."

Acquiring Aiyuk makes a ton of sense for the Saints. The best way to develop a young quarterback is by surrounding him with amazing weapons.

Head coach Kellen Moore would love to have Aiyuk in his system. It would be a seamless transition for him and Aiyuk to get acclimated to the offense.

As for the 49ers, they need to try to make this trade scenario a reality. First and foremost, any trade for Aiyuk should be accepted. It's better than letting him walk for nothing.

The 49ers need to seize any opportunity to make a trade for Aiyuk happen. Second, the Saints are picking high in every round. Their sixth-round pick could be close to a fifth-rounder.

It will depend on how the compensatory picks shake out in March. But in any case, the 49ers aren't getting a low-end pick in the sixth-round from the Saints.

That just adds more to the trade being a win for the 49ers if they could pull this off. Either way, if the 49ers can trade Aiyuk for anything, then they will have committed a robbery.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.

Read more 49ers On SI