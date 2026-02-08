How the 49ers Will Decide Whether to Re-Sign Dee Winters

The San Francisco 49ers have several contract-extension decisions to navigate this offseason, and Dee Winters is one of the more debatable cases. Winters is extension eligible, and while the team could try to get ahead of the market and eliminate future free-agency concerns, this is one situation where patience makes more sense.

Will the San Francisco 49ers offer Dee Winters a contract extension?

The biggest reason for hesitation is simple: Winters’ play has not earned an extension. While he did open the season as a starter following Dre Greenlaw’s departure, it was not a role he clearly won. The 49ers brought in Nick Martin to compete for the job, and while Martin never seriously pushed for the spot, that says as much about the competition as it does about Winters locking it down.

Winters started the season strong, but his play tailed off as the year went on. Much of that decline coincided with Fred Warner missing time. When Warner was on the field helping direct traffic and handle pre-snap responsibilities, Winters looked decisive and effective. Without that support, he was often a step late, particularly in coverage and run fits.

Injuries only complicated matters. When Winters was banged up, the 49ers turned to Garrett Wallow, a player who wasn’t even on the roster halfway through the season. Yet the drop-off in play was minimal. That alone makes it difficult to argue that Winters is a player the team must lock up to avoid a meaningful defensive decline.

Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

There is also the Nick Martin factor. While the 49ers may not have loved what they saw from Martin as a rookie, the team clearly still believes in his long-term potential. He could re-enter the competition this season and legitimately push Winters for the starting role. Even if he does not win the job immediately, Martin could be positioned to start by 2027 after additional development.

That gives the 49ers flexibility. If Winters takes a significant step forward next season and forces the team to pay more, or even risks walking in free agency, that may simply be a cost San Francisco is willing to absorb. At this stage, the risk of overcommitting to a replacement-level linebacker outweighs the risk of waiting.

As things stand right now, it is difficult to justify a contract extension for Dee Winters. The 49ers are better served letting this play out and reassessing once his performance clearly demands a long-term commitment.

