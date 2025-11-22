How Brandon Aiyuk impacts the 49ers' chances in 2025
Reports have surfaced that the San Francisco 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk are heading for a divorce. Aiyuk is not only unlikely to return to the team this season, but he has played his last snap with the 49ers.
While this obviously is impactful to the future of the team, especially after they just extended him, the bigger question is how this impacts the 2025 49ers.
San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl chances fall apart without Brandon Aiyuk
San Francisco is currently 7-4 with roughly an 85% chance of making the playoffs. They are big favorites over the Carolina Panthers, and a win against them this week would greatly improve their chances. So, it is hard to say that the 49ers are not contenders.
However, most across the NFL landscape will do just that. The 49ers have an awful defense, and it is not getting any better. Every once in a while, they will make a stop, but if San Francisco is going to go on a run this season, the offense will be leading the way.
The 49ers' offense just got a lot of new life as well. Brock Purdy, Ricky Pearsall, and Ben Bartch all recently returned to the lineup. We are starting to see the 49ers offense hit its peak. However, without Aiyuk, it is tough to see them as quite good enough to legitimately make a run.
If San Francisco is going to make the run, the offense needs to be at its best and arguably close to a historic level. They are only going to face better offenses as the season gets tougher, and games like the most recent Rams loss are going to become more common for this team.
San Francisco can score with a lot of teams, but adding someone like Aiyuk is what could have put them over the edge. The space that he can create for the other receivers is notable, and his blocking could have helped the ground attack.
Now, the team will lean on Demarcus Robinson for the role, with a little Kendrick Bourne mixed in. San Francisco is a good team, and they do not need Aiyuk to win ten games and make the playoffs. However, Aiyuk gives them a ceiling that is a contender for the Super Bowl, and now that the 49ers know he will not return, you have to wonder if they can actually make any sort of run this winter.