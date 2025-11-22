All 49ers

How Brandon Aiyuk impacts the 49ers' chances in 2025

This hurts.

Parker Hurley

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Reports have surfaced that the San Francisco 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk are heading for a divorce. Aiyuk is not only unlikely to return to the team this season, but he has played his last snap with the 49ers.

While this obviously is impactful to the future of the team, especially after they just extended him, the bigger question is how this impacts the 2025 49ers. 

San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl chances fall apart without Brandon Aiyuk 

San Francisco is currently 7-4 with roughly an 85% chance of making the playoffs. They are big favorites over the Carolina Panthers, and a win against them this week would greatly improve their chances. So, it is hard to say that the 49ers are not contenders

However, most across the NFL landscape will do just that. The 49ers have an awful defense, and it is not getting any better. Every once in a while, they will make a stop, but if San Francisco is going to go on a run this season, the offense will be leading the way.

San Francisco 49er
Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The 49ers' offense just got a lot of new life as well. Brock Purdy, Ricky Pearsall, and Ben Bartch all recently returned to the lineup. We are starting to see the 49ers offense hit its peak. However, without Aiyuk, it is tough to see them as quite good enough to legitimately make a run. 

If San Francisco is going to make the run, the offense needs to be at its best and arguably close to a historic level. They are only going to face better offenses as the season gets tougher, and games like the most recent Rams loss are going to become more common for this team. 

San Francisco can score with a lot of teams, but adding someone like Aiyuk is what could have put them over the edge. The space that he can create for the other receivers is notable, and his blocking could have helped the ground attack.

Now, the team will lean on Demarcus Robinson for the role, with a little Kendrick Bourne mixed in. San Francisco is a good team, and they do not need Aiyuk to win ten games and make the playoffs. However, Aiyuk gives them a ceiling that is a contender for the Super Bowl, and now that the 49ers know he will not return, you have to wonder if they can actually make any sort of run this winter.

Read More

feed

Published
Parker Hurley
PARKER HURLEY

Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.

Home/News