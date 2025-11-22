49ers Seem Set to Release All-Pro WR at the End of the Season
It's been a rocky relationship between Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers since their heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl nearly two years ago.
The relationship was strained further when Aiyuk was seeking a contract extension from the 49ers over a year ago. It's just been one difficulty after another, and it seems the 49ers have had enough.
The 49ers appear set to release Aiyuk at the end of the season. According to Dianna Russini and Mike Silver of The Athletic, the 49ers are voiding Aiyuk's 2026 guaranteed money.
That opens up the 49ers' ability to release him easily, which wasn't previously an option. A trade could also materialize if a team wants to get ahead of it.
But at this point, I'd expect the 49ers to cut their losses simply. This also means no one should expect Aiyuk to return this season. He's played his last down as a member of the 49ers.
The writing has been on the wall for a separation
No one should be shocked that the 49ers and Aiyuk are headed their separate ways. The relationship last year reached a boiling point.
Once the 2024 season ended, the 49ers let it known through reports in the offseason that they hated the Aiyuk contract extension. Of all the extensions they gave out, they regretted it.
Every other week during the offseason, there was a report that the 49ers didn't like the contract extension they gave to Aiyuk. They essentially hung him out to dry for the majority of the offseason.
That's why there was a possibility the 49ers could've traded him before the 2025 NFL draft. They just wanted him and his contract off the team. It's not surprising at all that the two sides have reached this point.
Aiyuk also seems ready to leave. In Russini's and Silver's report, they mentioned that Aiyuk could've filed a grievance against the 49ers for voiding his 2026 guarantees.
He reportedly has chosen not to, which indicates he's done with the 49ers as well. The two sides are finally going to get what they wanted, rewriting a wrong that should've never happened in Aug. 2024.
The writing has been on the wall for well over a year. It started becoming clear in October that Aiyuk wasn't coming back when Kyle Shanahan was continually vague on Aiyuk's return.
Now, we know why.
