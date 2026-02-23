How Mike MacDonald Successfully Stifles the 49ers' Offense

Watching the Seattle Seahawks dominate the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX shouldn't have surprised the San Francisco 49ers.

They experienced firsthand how tough it is to play against the Seahawks, especially their defense. Seattle's defense has successfully stifled the 49ers' offense in all three games in 2025.

Seahawks coach Mike MacDonald has concocted the perfect scheme to silence the 49ers' offense. He's been doing that since he was the defensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens.

MacDonald's defense obliterated the 49ers in 2023 back on Christmas. He just knows how to play against Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy.

How Mike MacDonald excels against the 49ers

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

To gain better insight into this, I asked film specialist Ted Nguyen of The Athletic during Super Bowl LX week what makes MacDonald so successful against the 49ers.

"I thought he did a good job of pressuring and blitzing and using simulated pressures to kind of get into Brock Purdy's head and manipulate some of the Niners pass protection stuff," said Nguyen. "What's given them a lot of trouble is they haven't been able to run the ball. They struggled to run the ball all year, and against a defense that wants to play sub-personnel, five or six defensive backs, two deep safeties, you have to be able to run the ball against them.

"They just couldn't get any ground game going against them in those last two games they played against them. And when you can't do that, it becomes really tough to pass on that defense that can be varied in their coverage schemes. They can just sit back, and the Niners did not have the receiving talent or pass protection to be able to pass the ball on that type of defense."

If the 49ers want to have any chance of beating the Seahawks in 2026, they need to be efficient at running the ball. Part of that is their blockers couldn't win.

The Seahawks have built a physical juggernaut on their defense. No one is afraid of contact. In fact, they're all chaotic and can blow up blocks.

The 49ers really need their offensive line, tight ends, and receivers to step up their blocking skills next year against Seattle. It starts with the physicality.

Otherwise, the 49ers will need to rely on their passing game, which has never worked well against MacDonald. And as Nguyen said, the 49ers don't have the receiving talent for it.

It only emphasizes further this offseason how pivotal it is for them to add a dominant receiver. If not, beating the Seahawks will be as difficult as it was in their last two games against them in 2025.

