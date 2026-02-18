Seahawks Likely Losing Key Player in Free Agency Bodes Well for 49ers 

The San Francisco 49ers have quite a few moves to make to improve their team this offseason.

They need to take the next step to stay competitive in their tough division. However, what tends to get overlooked in the offseason are the departures from division rivals.

One team that is in the NFC West that is facing a potential departure that will sting them is the Seattle Seahawks. Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker will be an unrestricted free agent in March.

Seattle can easily place the franchise tag to retain him, but will reportedly forgo that option, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Given the extensions needed for Devon Witherspoon and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, it’s unlikely Seattle re-signs Walker.

Seahawks will likely lose Kenneth Walker

I don’t see any shot of him being brought back, and that will bode well for the 49ers. The last two times the 49ers had to face Walker, he decimated them. Getting him out of the division will be a joyous occasion.

It also leaves the Seahawks with a glaring hole at the running back position. Without Walker, that leaves Zach Charbonnet as the lead back. However, he’s working his back from a torn ACL. It’s extremely unlikely he’s ready by Week 1.

Even if he is, there’s no telling if he will be the same player again. The Seahawks will need to look at free agency for a bargain running back and/or take one in the NFL draft in April.

It’ll be easier defending the Seahawks with whatever rookie running back they land instead of Walker. It’s not going to be an extremely significant difference, but it’s always good to see a division rival lose a talented player.

That’s how the Seahawks had to have been thinking when they saw the 49ers last year in free agency lose Charvarius Ward, Talanoa Hufanga, and Dre Greenlaw. The 49ers need every advantage they can get over Seattle.

They already lost offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, it’s likely they will lose Walker as well. At least it will be much easier to defend the Seahawks the next time the 49ers face off with them.

Not unless former tight ends coach Brian Fleury, who is Seattle’s new offensive coordinator, is amazing in his first stint calling plays. But I wouldn’t bank on it.

