Seahawks Likely Losing Key Player in Free Agency Bodes Well for 49ers
In this story:
The San Francisco 49ers have quite a few moves to make to improve their team this offseason.
They need to take the next step to stay competitive in their tough division. However, what tends to get overlooked in the offseason are the departures from division rivals.
One team that is in the NFC West that is facing a potential departure that will sting them is the Seattle Seahawks. Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker will be an unrestricted free agent in March.
Seattle can easily place the franchise tag to retain him, but will reportedly forgo that option, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Given the extensions needed for Devon Witherspoon and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, it’s unlikely Seattle re-signs Walker.
Seahawks will likely lose Kenneth Walker
I don’t see any shot of him being brought back, and that will bode well for the 49ers. The last two times the 49ers had to face Walker, he decimated them. Getting him out of the division will be a joyous occasion.
It also leaves the Seahawks with a glaring hole at the running back position. Without Walker, that leaves Zach Charbonnet as the lead back. However, he’s working his back from a torn ACL. It’s extremely unlikely he’s ready by Week 1.
Even if he is, there’s no telling if he will be the same player again. The Seahawks will need to look at free agency for a bargain running back and/or take one in the NFL draft in April.
It’ll be easier defending the Seahawks with whatever rookie running back they land instead of Walker. It’s not going to be an extremely significant difference, but it’s always good to see a division rival lose a talented player.
That’s how the Seahawks had to have been thinking when they saw the 49ers last year in free agency lose Charvarius Ward, Talanoa Hufanga, and Dre Greenlaw. The 49ers need every advantage they can get over Seattle.
They already lost offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, it’s likely they will lose Walker as well. At least it will be much easier to defend the Seahawks the next time the 49ers face off with them.
Not unless former tight ends coach Brian Fleury, who is Seattle’s new offensive coordinator, is amazing in his first stint calling plays. But I wouldn’t bank on it.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.
Read more 49ers On SI
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN