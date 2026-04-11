How Signing DE Cam Sample Impacts the 49ers' Draft Plans

Defensive end depth has finally been addressed by the San Francisco 49ers.

They signed former Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Cam Sample on Thursday. With Bryce Huff retired and Mykel Williams on the mend, the 49ers needed to add a filler at the position.

Now they have that with Sample. He's a 26-year-old player with four years of experience. He's totaled seven sacks and 66 pressures while staying mostly healthy.

Sample isn't a pass-rushing specialist, as his snaps are split between run and pass defense. He's more of a placeholder for Williams and depth for when they ease Williams back in.

Don't expect him to move the needle much next season. However, adding Sample also helps the 49ers with their draft plans.

Sample impacts the draft

Cincinnati Bengals Cam Sample (96) celebrates after a successful play during their game against the Seattle Seahawks at Paycor Stadium on Sunday October 15, 2023. Bengals were up 14-10 at halftime. | Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 49ers won't be as pressed to draft an edge rusher in the first round. There is still a need with Huff gone for a pass-rushing specialist.

But the 49ers can address that on Day 2 or Day 3 of the draft. Don't forget, the Niners have Keion White, who they are very fond of, who can step up next year, too.

That's probably what the 49ers are banking on going into 2026. White can take on some of the roles that were left by Huff.

He's not as good a pass rusher as him, but the 49ers could be thinking it's fine in the interim. It at least eases the pressure off of them from having to take an edge rusher with the 27th overall pick.

That can wait until later. I'd expect the 49ers to look at a defensive end with one of their few fourth-round compensatory picks.

Meanwhile, their first round pick can be focused on an offensive lineman, wide receiver, or safety. Those are the three positions that would make sense for the 49ers to hone in on.

There is bound to be at least one sweet player at one of those positions for the 49ers to draft. Ideally, it should be an offensive tackle to finally have an heir apparent for Trent Williams.

In any case, the 49ers have addressed their defensive end need to a degree by signing Sample. And if you combine that with the potential of what White can do, then it makes sense to hold off until later.

Besides, there likely won't be a "can't miss" defensive end when the 49ers pick at No. 27 anyway.

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