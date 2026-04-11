How Signing DE Cam Sample Impacts the 49ers' Draft Plans
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Defensive end depth has finally been addressed by the San Francisco 49ers.
They signed former Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Cam Sample on Thursday. With Bryce Huff retired and Mykel Williams on the mend, the 49ers needed to add a filler at the position.
Now they have that with Sample. He's a 26-year-old player with four years of experience. He's totaled seven sacks and 66 pressures while staying mostly healthy.
Sample isn't a pass-rushing specialist, as his snaps are split between run and pass defense. He's more of a placeholder for Williams and depth for when they ease Williams back in.
Don't expect him to move the needle much next season. However, adding Sample also helps the 49ers with their draft plans.
Sample impacts the draft
The 49ers won't be as pressed to draft an edge rusher in the first round. There is still a need with Huff gone for a pass-rushing specialist.
But the 49ers can address that on Day 2 or Day 3 of the draft. Don't forget, the Niners have Keion White, who they are very fond of, who can step up next year, too.
That's probably what the 49ers are banking on going into 2026. White can take on some of the roles that were left by Huff.
He's not as good a pass rusher as him, but the 49ers could be thinking it's fine in the interim. It at least eases the pressure off of them from having to take an edge rusher with the 27th overall pick.
That can wait until later. I'd expect the 49ers to look at a defensive end with one of their few fourth-round compensatory picks.
Meanwhile, their first round pick can be focused on an offensive lineman, wide receiver, or safety. Those are the three positions that would make sense for the 49ers to hone in on.
There is bound to be at least one sweet player at one of those positions for the 49ers to draft. Ideally, it should be an offensive tackle to finally have an heir apparent for Trent Williams.
In any case, the 49ers have addressed their defensive end need to a degree by signing Sample. And if you combine that with the potential of what White can do, then it makes sense to hold off until later.
Besides, there likely won't be a "can't miss" defensive end when the 49ers pick at No. 27 anyway.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN