How a weak Titans offense could exploit the 49ers defense

The Tennessee Titans are obviously not a good team, and there is a good reason to think that the San Francisco 49ers should take care of them with ease.

However, the defense may end up being tested in this game, and we may have a good idea where they stand after it.

Will the Tennessee Titans push the San Francisco 49ers defense?

The Titans fired their coach after a 1-5 start to the season. Since then, they played the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Cleveland Browns.

According to Expected Points Added per play, the defenses they have faced rank 9th, 12th, 5th, 1st, 2nd, 6th, and 4th. So, they have not faced a defense worse than 12th, they have faced six top ten defenses, and they have faced five of the six best defenses in the NFL over the past five weeks. That is tough, and it is no wonder the rookie is 1-6 over this stretch.

The 49ers rank 24th in EPA per play. The only top ten offense that they have faced is the Rams; they have three straight wins, but those are over the 30th, 22nd, and 25th best offenses, and the only two offenses that rank in the top half of the lelague that the 49ers have faced are the Seahawks, a team they faced in Week 1, and the New York Giants.

= | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The 49ers have been untested on defense, while the Titans' offense has gone through the gauntlet. On paper, the 49ers have the advantage in this game. The only thing that could hurt them is the Titans' offensive line feeling like this is their easiest matchup, and dominating with physicality, or Cam Ward taking strides after facing a lot of legitimate defenses, and seeing what could be deemed as easier.

If the 49ers defense gives up splash plays to Ward and Tony Pollard in the run game, then we know this unit is not ready to make a playoff run. Even if we see the 49ers win in a shootout, it shows that the 49ers are not going to be a top 12 or so defense when it matters.

If the 49ers shut down Ward, it may not be the most impressive feat of the season, but it should be a good nod for the defense. They followed suit with the rest of the good defenses and were not the easy unit or the soft spot on the Titans' schedule.

