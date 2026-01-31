5 49ers That Could Follow Robert Saleh to Tennessee in Free Agency

It's a bummer for the San Francisco 49ers to watch Robert Saleh leave them for the Tennessee Titans.

They lose a phenomenal coach and have to search for a new defensive coordinator for the fifth time in five years. The cherry on top with Saleh leaving is that he will try to poach talent from the 49ers.

Some players the 49ers will have no problem with, while others will sting them. Here are five 49ers that could follow Saleh to Tennessee in free agency.

Jason Pinnock

Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) scores a touchdown against San Francisco 49ers safety Jason Pinnock (25) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The most obvious free agent from the 49ers to follow Saleh will be safety Jason Pinnock. Saleh is the reason the 49ers signed Pinnock last year in free agency.

And Saleh is the only reason Pinnock signed with the 49ers. He admires Saleh a ton and loves playing in his system. They have a history together. Expect him to join the Titans in March.

Eric Kendricks

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Eric Kendricks (43) celebrates after breaking up a pass on fourth down against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

While he didn't play for Saleh much, Eric Kendricks could end up in Tennessee. They need a veteran presence on their defense and a boost at the linebacker position.

Cedric Gray is the only noteworthy talent they have there. Now, the Titans do have Cody Barton as their designated MIKE linebacker, and he's under contract for two more years.

However, there is an out in his deal that the Titans can exercise this offseason. If Saleh wants Kendricks and knows he can get him, then they will pull the move off for the better player.

Spencer Burford

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Spencer Burford (74) during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

There's no chance the 49ers bring Spencer Burford back unless he returns at a bargain. Free agency will likely increase his cost, especially if the Titans are interested in him.

Right guard Kevin Zeiter, one of the Titans' better offensive linemen, will be a free agent. He will turn 36 years old and be costly. The Titans may want to go younger and cheaper, which makes Burford a fit.

Kendrick Bourne

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Without question, one position the Titans need to upgrade is at wide receiver. They need to give Cam Ward weapons to throw to, and Kendrick Bourne can be one of them.

Saleh saw firsthand this past season just how solid Bourne is. He won't be a costly signing either, and can be a great locker room presence for the Titans' offense.

Jauan Jennings

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) scores a touchdown against Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Speaking of a wide receiver addition, Jauan Jennings makes the most sense for the Titans. He'd be the perfect No. 2 receiver for Ward and Tennessee's offense.

Jennings will cost a pretty penny, which is why he's unlikely to come back to the 49ers. The Titans, on the other hand, have the most salary cap space in the league.

They can afford Jennings easily. After Pinnock, Jennings is the second-most likely free agent from the 49ers to follow Saleh.



