5 Teams Most Likely to Sign Jauan Jennings Away from the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers toughest free agency to make is Jauan Jennings. He has been valuable to the team, but there could be a real bidding war from teams across the NFL for the potential free agent. Who are the teams likely calling to pry him away from San Francisco?

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins are likely to move on from Tyreek Hill this offseason, which will create a new option at wide receiver. Beyond that, there is a clear connection at coordinator. Bobby Slowik is the new Dolphins offensive coordinator. He obviously has connections to Jennings, as he was an offensive coach from 2020 to 2022 with Jennings on the 49ers. Slowik worked extensively with the passing game in San Francisco, too, so they obviously have a connection. Miami is the type of team to splurge on free agents, and they could win a bidding war here.

Tennesee Titans

The Titans present another obvious connection. Even if Robert Saleh did not directly coach Jennings, he has a long history of sharing a locker room with him and knows a lot of the things that other teams do not. The Titans have significant needs at wide receiver as well. It is hard to say who will start for them in Week 1 at this point. They need to sign someone.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Jennings feels like a Steelers-type wide receiver with the toughness. He would remind Steelers fans of Hines Ward with his blocking. The Steelers have DK Metcalf and a long list of questions at wide receiver. They should be looking to spend some money this offseason and get someone like Jennings, and the fit makes sense.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders have their obvious ties to the 49ers and Jennings with Adam Peters. Who knows, Peters could have been a big fan of Jennings and a big reason why Jennings is on the 49ers. He already traded for Deebo Samuel, so adding another 49ers receiver makes sense. With Samuel set to leave the team, the need is there as well.

New York Jets

The Jets have one of the worst wide receiver corps in the NFL. They currently do not have an offensive coordinator as well. Still, we know that if players want to get paid in free agency, they should wait for the Jets to call. The Jets would make their typical splash, and Jennings would get a deal that the 49ers cannot match.

