Instant Grade: 49ers Sign Cornerback Nate Hobbs

The San Francisco 49ers squeezed in one last free agent signing before Thursday ended.

They're signing cornerback Nate Hobbs from the Green Bay Packers to a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million. Hobbs was released by the Packers this week.

It didn't take long before the 49ers swooped in and made his free agency tenure limited. Hobbs is entering his sixth year in the NFL and will be 27 years old at the start of the 2026 season.

He spent his first four seasons playing for the Las Vegas Raiders, where he performed exceptionally well. He signed with the Packers last year in free agency, but his injuries and poor play made him dispensable.

Hobbs was limited to 11 games played in 2025. And while he did play lowly this past season (allowed a career-high 122 passer rating), part of that had to do with him playing out of position. Green Bay used him on the outside instead of in the slot.

Why the 49ers are signing Nate Hobbs

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Nate Hobbs (21) and Green Bay Packers defensive end Arron Mosby (53) celebrate after a play during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Adding Hobbs may seem odd initially. Hobbs' best skill set is as a nickel corner. The 49ers don't have a need there with Upton Stout locking the position down.

He's even proven to be one of their best defenders. Signing Hobbs could be for depth with Chase Lucas gone, or maybe defensive coordinator Raheem Morris sees him as competition.

It could be for Stout, or that he thinks Hobbs can play better on the outside in the 49ers' defense under his tutelage. Renardo Green has been rumored to be a movable player.

Adding Hobbs could be a way to make Green feel the heat on his seat increase. But it's hard to sell that when Hobbs was poor on the outside. In any case, the 49ers have added a solid depth piece at the very least.

This is another flyer deal for the 49ers, which is why his contract can earn him "up to" $4.5 million. There's obviously a risk with him coming off a year filled with injuries.

He also had injury concerns in his final year with the Raiders in 2024 as well. But the 49ers have proven they're willing to bank on upside despite the injuries.

It's why they brought back Dre Greenlaw, and he's been dealing with injuries since 2024. Ultimately, it's a fine move to sign Hobbs. There's nothing to gripe about with it, but it's also not a needle mover.

Grade: C