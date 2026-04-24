49ers NFL Draft Tracker: Every Pick, Trade and Instant Grade
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Welcome to your comprehensive San Francisco 49ers draft tracker. This will be updated instantly with information, analysis and grades as the 49ers make picks and move around the draft board.
Heading into Day 1 of the Draft, the 49ers have six picks: one in Round 1 (no. 27), one in Round 2 (no. 58), and four in Round 4 (nos. 127, 133, 138 and 139). That's not a lot of picks. On Monday, John Lynch told reporters that he would like to acquire more, which would involve trading down if he can find a trade partner.
For the second time in three drafts, the 49ers find themselves in an awkward spot at the end of Round 1 in a thin draft. They say they have fewer than 20 players with first-round grades on their draft board, meaning they most likely will be forced to take a player with a second-round grade in Round 1, which isn't ideal.
That's what they did when they took Ricky Pearsall with the 31st pick two years ago. Fans are frustrated that he hasn't become a No. 1 wide receiver yet simply because the 49ers took him in Round 1 when he really should have been drafted in Round 2.
Ideally, the 49ers, who are in win-now mode for the next couple years, would trade up and get a player with a first-round grade, but they can't afford to consolidate draft picks. They need all they can get, considering they already don't have nearly enough.
If a player with a first-round grade falls to the 49ers at pick No. 27, I would imagine they would take him instead of trading down. One player with a first-round grade who could fall is cornerback Jermod McCoy. He originally was projected to get picked in the top 10, but a knee injury could push him out of Round 1 entirely.
When healthy, McCoy is an elite prospect, and he could be a tremendous value for the 49ers at the end of Round 1. Plus, they love taking chances on players who are coming off major injuries. McCoy missed all of 2025 and could begin the 2026 season on the shelf. That wouldn't stop the 49ers from drafting him, trading Renardo Green and starting Jack Jones or Nate Hobbs until McCoy is ready.
It will be interesting to see how the board falls and what the 49ers choose to do. Round 1 will begin at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Stay tuned.
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Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.Follow grantcohn