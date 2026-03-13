Three 49ers Most Impacted by the Signing of Cornerback Nate Hobbs
The 49ers just added depth at cornerback.
Nate Hobbs is signing a one-year deal with San Francisco, according to reports. Hobbs, 26, spent 2025 with the Packers, where he started five games in the slot and gave up a passer rating of 111.1. The previous four seasons of his career, he played for the Raiders and generally performed well when he was in the slot as a nickelback. He's considered a good run defender who fits the 49ers' zone defense.
With that in mind, here are three 49ers who are most impacted by this signing
Upton Stout
Stout and Hobbs play the same position -- nickelback. Hobbs also can play outside, but Stout is purely a nickelback because of his height. He's 5'8", meaning he's too short to match up with wide receivers on the perimeter. He's also too short to match up man-to-man with big slot receivers.
Stout was handpicked by former defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. Now, he's gone -- he's the head coach of the Tennessee Titans. And the new defensive coordinator, Raheem Morris, might not want a 5'8" nickelback who intercepted zero passes in 16 regular-season games last year.
Meanwhile, Hobbs is 6'0". Perhaps he fits what Morris wants from a nickelback.
Renardo Green
Renardo Green is on his third defensive coordinator in three years in the league, and it's unclear how the 49ers feel about him. He's good in man-to-man coverage, but the 49ers mostly play zone, and he's not a playmaker on the ball or a ferocious tackler like Hobbs is.
The 49ers' plan might be to move Hobbs to the outside and trade Green. Don't forget, Kyle Shanahan chewed him out on the sideline of the 49ers' playoff loss to the Eagles, and Green turned his back on Shanahan and walked away from him. Then, the 49ers benched him for the rest of the series.
Deommodore Lenoir
Lenoir was the 49ers' primary nickel defender until last season, when Saleh moved to the outside permanently and made Stout the nickelback. And Lenoir is good on the outside, but he's at his best in the middle of the field where defenses can't avoid him.
Lenoir has expressed a desire to shadow the opponent's No. 1 receiver around the field, something Saleh wouldn't let him do. Now that Morris and the 49ers have brought in another nickelback in Hobbs, it seems unlikely that Lenoir will get his wish this season. Instead, he probably will be stuck on one side of the field as he covers nothing but grass.
