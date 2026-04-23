The Best Late-Round Steal in 49ers History (And Why They Slipped)

Sometimes, stories come through into life in the most unexpected ways. The nature of the NFL Draft means players rise and fall in value, with overlooked prospects often becoming stars while highly rated names don’t always live up to expectations.

At one point, a quarterback was projected much higher, but he slipped all the way to the final pick of the 2022 Draft, earning the “Mr. Irrelevant” label. Most players taken there are long shots to even make a roster.

And that’s how the San Francisco 49ers unexpectedly found their starting and now franchise quarterback in Brock Purdy, turning what looked like an afterthought into one of the biggest success stories in recent NFL history.

Brock Purdy is the 49ers' greatest QB since Steve Young

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) warms up before the start of the second half against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

For a player who had been judged for being too small in stature, having a weak arm, and not fitting the typical quarterback build, Purdy has been overlooked his whole life, yet still proven himself at every competitive level.

He was once a third-string option in college and again with the 49ers, before finding his opportunity and maximizing it in every possible way.

And that’s what makes him a late-round steal: once viewed as a third-round pick, he walked in with confidence in his game and, when his opportunity arrived, never relinquished it.

After injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, a rookie Purdy guided the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game before injury halted their run.

He then led them to the Super Bowl in his first full year as a starter, becoming the first last pick of the draft to start at quarterback in the biggest game.

A one-blip year in 2024 where he played below his usual standard but still at a solid level occurred. This past season, Brock Purdy led San Francisco to the divisional round despite missing key weapons, even playing through a turf toe injury, and emerging as the most impactful quarterback since Steve Young.

The story is far from over, but Purdy’s success so far suggests he could be the one to take the 49ers all the way and end their 30-plus-year drought.

The evidence is already there, and since becoming the franchise’s most expensive player, his ambition remains unchanged: to win in red and gold and finally take the organization over the hump.

The NFL provides great stories, and Purdy’s achievements so far indicate there is plenty of reason to be optimistic while he and Kyle Shanahan remain at the helm.