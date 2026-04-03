Jed York Opens Up on 49ers’ Offseason Salary Cap Decisions
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After an abysmally disappointing 2024 season in which the San Francisco 49ers went 6–11 a year after reaching the Super Bowl, the proposed plan was to get cheaper and younger players onto an aging roster.
To an extent, they’ve addressed that. The 49ers spent many of their picks in the 2025 Draft on defense, a necessary step as the team dealt with a wave of expensive contracts. Talanoa Hufanga, Aaron Banks, Dre Greenlaw and Charvarius Ward all left in free agency, though Greenlaw was brought back after one year away.
But now they're getting older on the other side of the ball, and on offense, the 49ers are giving a different impression with their plans after this offseason. The average age of the 49ers' projected starting offense is 30.8 years.
Jed York discusses how the 49ers are balancing their short- and long-term future
“Last year we tried to assess where we wanted to spend money and we chose to mainly spend it on our own guys and when you’re locking up your quarterback and two Hall of Fame players in Fred Warner and George Kittle, that’s where we chose to spend our money," shared York at the NFL's Annual League Meeting.
"We didn’t want to lose Dre Greenlaw last year— love Dre. Super excited that he’s back. But that’s how this league works.
"The folks that we signed in free agency, Mike Evans, is somebody I’ve known and respected for a long time. The guy wants to be here and he wants to be a part of a team that can go compete and win a Championship…
"What you spent last year it all sort of ties together when you’re spending money and how you’re spending money and you have to be smart about that.”
The key takeaway from this would imply that York’s comments reveal a front office focused on investing heavily in foundational players rather than spreading money across the roster.
Extending Brock Purdy alongside established leaders like Warner and Kittle shows a belief that championship contention starts with a strong internal core.
At the same time, York admits those choices can lead to difficult departures, highlighting Greenlaw as an example of how salary cap realities force teams into uncomfortable decisions.
By referencing the signing of future Hall of Famer Evans, York signals the team still intends to compete at a high level.
Ultimately, York presents the team’s spending as a calculated effort to stay competitive while maintaining long-term roster flexibility. However, questions remain about how effective that approach will be as the offense grows older.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal