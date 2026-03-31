John Lynch Reveals How the 49ers Will Address Their Biggest Weaknesses

The San Francisco 49ers are currently working on addressing their biggest weaknesses.

The 2025 NFL season showed just how miraculous it was for the San Francisco 49ers to reach the divisional round of the playoffs, given the injuries that affected all three phases of the team.

It therefore came as no surprise that the organisation received poor marks in one key area — the training staff and training room — earning a C- grade for medical staff and a C- for their training room in the league’s NFLPA report card.

John Lynch reveals $9 million injection to improve on weaknesses

Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) reacts with San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

"This is where it's tremendous to work at the Niners because Jed and the York family, they give us the resources to do what we think is right and is necessary," shared Lynch to reporters, including All49ers at the NFL Annual Meeting in Phoenix.

"One thing we found interesting when you have a year, like we did, you never stay the same; you get better or get worse. [When seeing] the report card, we think we have good people, but we're putting in $9mil in our facilities to come up with better hydro areas right now. We are adding three more personal trainers; we think the modern-day athlete wants more 1-on-1 attention.

"We were well-staffed, but we weren't at the top of the league. Now we're up there, so these are the type of things we're doing that are the utmost for the health and safety of our players."

This is the kind of investment that is desperately needed for the San Francisco 49ers. Taking action to improve facilities and support staff should hopefully help reduce the number of injuries suffered by players.

While the Kyle Shanahan era has seen a rise in injuries in particular, the 2025 season felt like a never-ending cycle. This injection of money should improve player welfare, especially with two international games in Australia and Mexico now announced.

Every organization should prioritize the health of its players, and this is an exemplary approach. No system is perfect, but this is certainly an encouraging step nonetheless.

In the long term, these improvements could help create a more sustainable and healthier environment for players. Keeping key players on the field is one of the biggest competitive advantages a team can have.

With a long and physically demanding season ahead, improved medical support could prove vital to maintaining roster stability and give the 49ers the best chance at finally ending the Super Bowl drought.