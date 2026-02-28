One Positive Takeaway for the 49ers From NFLPA Report Card

The San Francisco 49ers should be feeling pretty good about themselves after the NFL Players Association's 2026 report card was revealed.

They received plenty of positive grades, except for two categories in which they were poor. But of all the positives they had on the report card, there is one that stands out the most.

It is the fact that they received an A- grade for head coach, general manager, and team ownership. That means Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch, and Jed York are held in high regard by their players.

What the positive grades signify

Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch, right, talks with head coach Kyle Shanahan during pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

This is significant because it indicates how tremendous a job these three figures do. It starts with how they establish their culture.

The tight-knit locker room they built together is extremely genuine and authentic. Plenty of players have cited those factors as to why they have so much respect for the 49ers, even when they leave.

The leadership of Shanahan, Lynch, and York is strong. It doesn't matter if Shanahan isn't your prototypical rah-rah, screaming coach. He doesn't need it.

That's not him. It would be fake anyway. Shanahan's got something better, and it's by being himself. The players clearly love that, hence the grades and comments from the past.

This isn't the first time Shanahan and York have received an A- grade or better. This happened with last year's Player Association's report card as well. The general manager wasn't voted on before this.

Feb 2, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers chief executive officer Jed York speaks during the Bay Area host committee press conference at the Super Bowl LX media center at the Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Players on the 49ers love playing for the team. It's the environment created by the three highly graded figures and the way they conduct themselves with their players.

Just look back to the 2024 season when linebacker De'Vondre Campbell quit on the 49ers in the middle of a game. That's usually a sign that a head coach has lost the locker room.

But not only did Shanahan not lose it, but all of the players also came together and scolded Campbell for it. That act from Campbell can never be used against Shanahan for criticism.

His players respect and appreciate him so much. And they're well-aware of how terrific a football mind Shanahan is.

It's things like this report card that act as great reminders for why Shanahan and Lynch have remained in their roles as long as they have.

Anyone clamoring for their jobs anytime soon is delusional. So long as they continue to operate as their authentic selves, they will always receive positive grades.

