One Positive Takeaway for the 49ers From NFLPA Report Card
In this story:
The San Francisco 49ers should be feeling pretty good about themselves after the NFL Players Association's 2026 report card was revealed.
They received plenty of positive grades, except for two categories in which they were poor. But of all the positives they had on the report card, there is one that stands out the most.
It is the fact that they received an A- grade for head coach, general manager, and team ownership. That means Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch, and Jed York are held in high regard by their players.
What the positive grades signify
This is significant because it indicates how tremendous a job these three figures do. It starts with how they establish their culture.
The tight-knit locker room they built together is extremely genuine and authentic. Plenty of players have cited those factors as to why they have so much respect for the 49ers, even when they leave.
The leadership of Shanahan, Lynch, and York is strong. It doesn't matter if Shanahan isn't your prototypical rah-rah, screaming coach. He doesn't need it.
That's not him. It would be fake anyway. Shanahan's got something better, and it's by being himself. The players clearly love that, hence the grades and comments from the past.
This isn't the first time Shanahan and York have received an A- grade or better. This happened with last year's Player Association's report card as well. The general manager wasn't voted on before this.
Players on the 49ers love playing for the team. It's the environment created by the three highly graded figures and the way they conduct themselves with their players.
Just look back to the 2024 season when linebacker De'Vondre Campbell quit on the 49ers in the middle of a game. That's usually a sign that a head coach has lost the locker room.
But not only did Shanahan not lose it, but all of the players also came together and scolded Campbell for it. That act from Campbell can never be used against Shanahan for criticism.
His players respect and appreciate him so much. And they're well-aware of how terrific a football mind Shanahan is.
It's things like this report card that act as great reminders for why Shanahan and Lynch have remained in their roles as long as they have.
Anyone clamoring for their jobs anytime soon is delusional. So long as they continue to operate as their authentic selves, they will always receive positive grades.
Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN