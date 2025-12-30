San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey produced his best performance of the year against the Chicago Bears.

His explosiveness arrived at the most pivotal moment, finishing the game with 140 rushing yards, 41 receiving yards, and a touchdown. His production proved extremely vital, and now the 49ers are just one victory away from securing the NFC No. 1 seed.

McCaffrey has played for over three years in the City by the Bay, thriving in a world-class offensive scheme designed by head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Without revealing any secrets, McCaffrey openly praised Shanahan, highlighting how he consistently brings out the best in the offense through his deep understanding of both sides of the ball.

"You know, I was actually talking with some of my family members this week, but his understanding of not just offensive football but defensive football," McCaffrey shared post-Bears game with reporters.

"I think when your head coach and your offensive play caller knows defensive football just as well as anybody, it allows us to open up stuff not just in the run game but in the pass game.

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

"He really understands gap integrity and everybody's responsibility on defense. And he sees it better than anybody. I think he plays to not just the structure of the defense but the emotions of the defense.

"You know, if some guy's an aggressive guy, he knows that. I think it's something that he was born to do.

"He's been doing it for a long time at the highest level, and when we're in those meetings, it's like football heaven as a football nerd. You just learn so much every week and it keeps you on your toes every week. It's definitely fun to be a part of it."

In just 47 regular-season games with the 49ers, McCaffrey has racked up 3,586 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns, along with 2,064 receiving yards and 19 receiving scores. These are incredible numbers that deservedly earned him Offensive Player of the Year in 2023 and make him the frontrunner for Comeback Player of the Year this season.

But with every elite, offense-minded coach, you need a world-class offensive weapon, where McCaffrey fits the bill. The day in October when the 49ers traded for him will go down as one of the defining moments of the Shanahan and John Lynch era in San Francisco.

Averaging over a touchdown per game, even after three years, is simply incredible.

