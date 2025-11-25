Why Kyle Shanahan Said Brock Purdy was Fine in 49ers' Win Against Carolina

It was a ugly win for the San Francisco 49ers over the Carolina Panthers.

The only reason why it was ugly for them to get what was supposed to be an easy win was thanks to Brock Purdy. He was atrocious against the Panthers, throwing for three interceptions.

Purdy singlehandedly kept the Panthers in the game. Luckily, it was against the Panthers, so the 49ers could overcome those turnovers. In any case, Purdy's performance was concerning.

However, Kyle Shanahan thinks otherwise. In his postgame press conference, Shanahan said that Purdy was fine and indicated he has zero worry about the interceptions.

Kyle Shanahan assesses Brock Purdy's performance

"Just had three throws he’d love to take back. They're all three good decisions," Shanahan said. "Just a hair late on them and when you're a hair late on stuff, you can't throw behind him and he threw it behind him and all three guys made him pay.”

"I communicated with him throughout the game and at halftime, but nothing big. [Quarterbacks coach] Mick’s [Lombardi] dealing with him throughout the game too. Brock was fine. Just three throws you'd like to take back.”

Shanahan contradicts himself here. In one breath, he says Purdy made the right decision on his three picks. He follows that up by saying he was late on the throw.

So, if he was late on the throw, then that should mean it was a bad decision. Late throws are especially prohibited for him because he doesn't have the powerful arm to make up for it.

Purdy also made a terrible decision, late or not, on his second interception. He had a wide open lane to take off and run for a modest gain. Or, he could've dumped it off to George Kittle.

Shanahan was later asked if there was hesitation to have Purdy continue to attack down the field. He answered, "It makes me a lot more hesitant if they're all bad decisions and stuff. But, he was seeing it right.

"They were all really good decisions. He just missed the throw on them. So, I think it is a lot worse when you feel like he's not making the right decisions.”

If that's the coaching point by Shanahan, then fine. As long as Purdy doesn't come close to replicating this atrocious performance, it won't matter what the process was to correct it.

