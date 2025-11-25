The 7 Biggest Takeaways From the 49ers' 20-9 Win Against the Panthers

A win is a win, even if it is an incredibly ugly one for the San Francisco 49ers against the Carolina Panthers. The ugliness can mostly be attributed to Brock Purdy.

Thankfully, the 49ers were able to overcome him and get the expected victory over the Panthers by a score of 20-9. Let's dive into the seven biggest takeaways from this game.

Brock Purdy is atrocious on intermediate/deep throws

This game started well for Purdy. He took a dink-and-dunk approach on the opening series, which was the right call. The Panthers' defense was giving him everything short.

However, after that drive, he went away from taking what the defense was giving him. Purdy went gunslinger mode and paid for it dearly. He threw three picks and was 1-of-7 on throws 10+ yards.

Purdy has a noodle arm. If he doesn't throw with anticipation and is late on a throw, it's going to be, at the very best, an incompletion. Tonight, he got the worst of it on three throws.

He can't drill throws with power. His passes all float, which allows defenders more time to make a play on the ball. Purdy singlehandedly kept the Panthers in the game with his downfield throws.

Injury excuse cannot be used for Purdy

The knee-jerk reaction to Purdy's atrocious three-turnover game will be to use his turf toe injury as an excuse. But that cannot be used. The injury excuse is invalid for him.

He has sworn that he feels great, and his errant play tonight didn't appear to be because of his turf toe. Throwing turnovers and making dumbfounding decisions is new with him.

Even if his turf toe did play a small part, he is still willfully going out there. He doesn't get that leeway when he is choosing to play through it.

2023 Purdy is never coming back

Shades of the 2023 version of Purdy showed up last week against the Cardinals. It was encouraging to see, even if it was against a middling defense. However, Purdy reverted to his hero ball mentality.

This is who he is now. That wasn't who he was in 2023 when he was named an MVP finalist. What made him so good that year was that he played within the confines of the offense.

He got the most out of every star player available to him and would show off some playmaking abilities a few times a game, too. Now, he just does too much.

I fear that he is too entrenched in this mentality. The 2023 version feels like eons ago. It's time to accept that this is who he is moving forward, for better or for worse.

Talk of Mac Jones starting will open up

Following Purdy's poor performance, this is likely to spark discussions amongst fans and pundits about whether Mac Jones should be the starter. The 49ers aren't going to consider it at all, and rightfully so.

They paid Purdy in the offseason because they believe in him. It didn't matter if he threw six picks in this game. They need to continue playing him even if he continues to look awful.

This is who the 49ers wanted. They have to see how and if Purdy can rebound from poor performances. If not, they will know what they will need to do with him moving forward.

There is a way out of his extension if they get there. And if they do get there, it will only pile onto their poor history of contract extensions given out.

Christian McCaffrey exacts revenge

A win and some pretty sweet stats are a perfect way for Christian McCaffrey to exact revenge on his former team. Tonight was the first time he has faced the Panthers since they traded him to the 49ers.

McCaffrey totaled 142 yards, seven catches, and one rushing touchdown. I'm sure Panthers fans are missing McCaffrey after watching him do it all (as usual) tonight.

Ji'Ayir Brown terrorizes Bryce Young

Ji'Ayir Brown is proving why Robert Saleh has him starting. He's been playing really well recently, but no game was better than tonight. Brown was terrorizing Bryce Young in this game.

He picked Young off twice. One of them was in the endzone on a sweet leaping grab. That denied a scoring opportunity for the Panthers. If he keeps this up, a lot of critics (including me) owe him an apology.

49ers cannot replicate this offensive performance

The 49ers are incredibly lucky they were facing the Panthers tonight. If it were against any other offense that was competent, it would've gotten ugly for them.

Yes, their defense played a strong game, but that's how they are going to look against mediocre offenses. If they underperform and play errantly on offense again, they will lose every game the rest of the way.

