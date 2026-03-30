Kyle Shanahan Sounds Off on How the 49ers Did in Free Agency

Free agency was a fairly strong one for the San Francisco 49ers.

They didn't make a ton of moves, but they made the right ones, electing to go for quality over quantity. The best part of all is that they added solid players to areas of need.

The 49ers had the correct approach in free agency. It's allowed them to improve their roster, which Kyle Shanahan believes is the case. On Monday at the NFL owners meetings, Shanahan shared his thoughts on how the 49ers did in free agency.

Kyle Shanahan sounds off on free agency

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; NBC Sports analyst Kyle Shanahan prior to the New England Patriots game against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I feel good about where the roster is," Shanahan said. "It was definitely a better offseason than I think than the year prior. I mean, the year prior was tough just losing all of those guys. We still lost a number of guys this year, but we also added a number (of them). We still have the draft ahead of us. I love where we're at now, I love the moves that we've made, and looking forward to making some more here in the draft."

I'm not sure I fully buy Shanahan looking forward to the draft. He's been on record that he isn't a fan of reviewing film for draft prospects, but I'm sure he's in love with the idea of making the 49ers better.

In any case, he has every reason to feel good about the roster and how the 49ers performed in free agency. It was arguably one of their best free agency periods since Shanahan took over.

They added Mike Evans at a reasonable cost to improve their biggest weakness. They acquired Osa Odighizuwa to boost the interior of their defensive line.

Dre Greenlaw was brought back with the potential to elevate the defense, and they added Christian Kirk and a couple of other offensive linemen to strengthen the depth at their respective positions.

It's tough to have any real critique on the 49ers' free agency period. They weren't going to address every need anyway. It's not possible in free agency, nor is it wise to do so.

The 49ers are a much better team now as they prepare for the NFL draft. That will be their final step in improving their team for the present and the future.

For their sake, they'd better hope they land a couple of sweet, impactful players. It doesn't matter what the position is, so long as they prioritize the best player available.

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