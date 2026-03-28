How Dre Greenlaw Can Be the 49ers' Best Free Agent Signing

There's no disputing that signing Mike Evans is the highlight move the San Francisco 49ers made in free agency.

Not only did they address a need, but they added a renowned player without dropping significant money. It was a solid move by the 49ers.

However, that doesn't mean Evans will be the best free agent addition the 49ers made when the season gets underway. He certainly will be the favorite to be so, but I wouldn't rule out Dre Greenlaw earning that honor.

Dre Greenlaw's potential impact is sky high

January 20, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson (31) during the first quarter in a 2024 NFC divisional round game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

It cannot be overstated just how impactful Greenlaw was in his first stint with the 49ers. He performed tremendously well against the run and was solid in pass coverage.

Not to mention that he had a knack for coming in clutch, highlighted by his goal-line stand against the Seattle Seahawks in his rookie year that clinched the No. 1 seed for the 49ers.

But production aside, which was always sound, he's the tone-setter of the defense. Just look at how vastly different the 49ers' defense was in the two games Greenlaw started in 2024.

In a limited time, he took the 49ers' defense to new heights. He makes the players around him better. Everyone buys in when Greenlaw is out there.

With all due respect to Nick Bosa and Fred Warner, who are way better players, they can't uplift the defense with infectious tone-setting energy like Greenlaw can.

The moment he lays his first hit and tackle, it sends a signal. It lets the players on defense know what they need to do in the game, and it lets the opposition know what they're about to get into versus the 49ers.

Of course, this all contingent on Greenlaw's health. That's been his main issue for the last two years ever since he tore his Achilles in the Super Bowl.

If he misses too many games, he doesn't stand a chance at being viewed as the 49ers' best free agent addition. However, if he can find some luck with his health, the sky is the limit.

Even if he misses just a few games, he can still be a significantly impactful player. Now, there could be pushback if he still possesses the talent. But he showed it with the Denver Broncos.

It just wasn't a lot since he missed numerous games. All he needs is to stay on the field. If he can do that, I like Greenlaw's chances of being the best free agent signing made this offseason.

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