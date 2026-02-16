Why the 49ers Will be Unsuccessful Trading for Raiders' Maxx Crosby

One area of improvement for the San Francisco 49ers is with their pass rush. With Nick Bosa suffering a season-ending injury, their pass rush was completely obsolete.

It goes to show how elite a player that Bosa is, but also that the 49ers are super reliant on him. Losing Bosa showed the 49ers that they need another impactful pass rusher.

Not only is it to help make them dominant with Bosa, but it's also a contingency if Bosa misses time again. One player the 49ers can target to help with that is Maxx Crosby.

There's a chance the Las Vegas Raiders will deal him soon amid the trade rumors. Bringing in Crosby would be a sweet move, but if they attempt to trade for him, they will fail.

49ers will be unsuccessful acquiring Maxx Crosby

The knee-jerk reaction may be to cite that the 49ers and the Raiders don't trade with each other. That's why the 49ers will fail.

However, ESPN Radio Host Qiant Myers, who covers the Raiders, believes that's over with thanks to minority owner Tom Brady and General Manager John Spytek. It's a viable possibility now.

The 49ers won't be unsuccessful because of something petty. It will be because of where they are picking in the draft. The 49ers have the No. 27 pick this year.

And if the 49ers acquire Crosby, the odds are they will pick in the twenties for the foreseeable future. That's been their draft slot for the majority of their drafts since 2020, except for trades.

If you're the Raiders, and you have this elite asset, acquiring multiple first-round picks is a given. But to trade Crosby to the 49ers would mean they are getting nearly a second-round pick.

"That's the big hiccup," Myers said on trade scenarios for Crosby. "It's gonna be a team like Buffalo, like the 49ers, like the Lions, like the Bears, and they're gonna be picking late. So, does that make sense? Is it worth it? Honestly, I don't think he's going anywhere. I don't think it makes as much sense as people think."

Playoff teams are the ones who will be interested in Crosby the most. Adding a premier pass rush can be the next step that pushes a team like the 49ers further in 2026.

That's not an enticing trade for the Raiders at all. Even a team picking around 15 would be better. At least they will guarantee themselves an early pick for one year.

Whatever the 49ers offer the Raiders should they inquire about Crosby, it will need to blow them away because their first-round picks aren't going to cut it.

