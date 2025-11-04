The Lynch Who Stole Christmas: Implications of the 49ers' Deadline Inactivity
The 49ers passed on making a trade at the deadline, and the conversation turns to General Manager John Lynch. This deadline, with far more buyers than sellers, became a sellers’ market and that mandated overpaying. Lynch was not willing to go there.
Lynch is known for standing firm on his asking price. It’s why Jimmy Garoppolo was never dealt, and appears to be why no move was made at the deadline. Lynch had a price in mind and was not willing to go above it, so the Niners came out of the deadline empty-handed.
The good news is the Niners keep their picks; the bad news is they’re making them.
Passing on the rumored edge targets can be justified. Bradley Chubb and Jermaine Johnson both have injury histories. A torn Achilles for Johnson in 2024 and an ACL tear for Chubb in 2023. With the team expecting to get Bryce Huff back against the Rams this week, signing Clelin Ferrell, and dealing for Keion White, they’re satisfied with what they have in-house.
Draft implications
The Niners tend to hoard their picks; that shouldn’t come as a surprise. They may add more picks in the off-season if they deal Brandon Aiyuk.
The 2026 draft is interesting in that the Niners have needs at running back, wide receiver, and tight end and could look to trade up for impact. Jeremiyah Love of Notre Dame, the only first round running back. Kenyon Sadiq of Oregon, the only first round tight end. High impact wide receivers in ASU’s Jordyn Tyson and Ohio State’s Carnell Tate. All of them are top 20 picks, with the Niners currently slotted at 22.
If the team plans a move up, not making a trade at the deadline is a smart play. Are they thinking that far ahead? Doubtful but possible.
Fans will say what about an offensive tackle, and they’re right to ask. History says not happening; the Niners haven’t drafted a tackle in the first since Mike McGlinchey in 2018. This tackle class is also not highly regarded. If the Niners make an OL move, I think they’ll look at center or guard, more likely in the 2nd round.
Free agency implications
The Niners are clearly interested in Cincinnati edge Trey Hendrickson, but can they win a leaguewide bidding war? I doubt it. The contract will be astronomical.
Plenty of other edges will be available; it’s about the price tag relative to age and talent. The draft is also well stocked at edge.
The Jets Quincy Williams should be a target as an excellent coverage linebacker that also plays the run well. He should be available on a reasonable contract.
The offensive line is always a 49er need but not a 49er priority. I expect draft picks, not spending, and this free agent class probably gets locked up to new deals, anyway.
Division implications
Seattle made the highest impact move, adding deep threat WR Rashid Shaheed from New Orleans. That takes some pressure off Jaxson Smith-Njigba, gives Sam Darnold a downfield target, and should help the running game by extending the defense.
The Rams adding corner Roger McCreary from Tennessee was a shrewd move that can pay immediate dividends.
Morale implications
Perhaps the players were hoping reinforcements would be added, but Lynch and Kyle Shanahan can address the team and turn this into an “us against the world” moment. Playing the Rams this week and then Arizona, motivation won’t be an issue.
No doubt a chunk of The Faithful are pissed. No kid wants coal in their stocking at Christmas. Over time, fans will accept it, particularly if Huff, Ferrell and White play well. Winning cures all.
One takeaway, passing at the trade deadline and not adding any long-term pieces adds accountability to the draft. They have to nail this one.