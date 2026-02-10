Mac Jones Reveals 49ers’ HC Kyle Shanahan Wanted Him in 2021 NFL Draft
Mac Jones has confirmed that San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan wanted to draft him in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
In that draft, the 49ers famously selected Trey Lance instead, using three first-round picks in what is now widely seen as one of the worst decisions by the front office since the Shanahan–John Lynch era began in 2017.
But fate played a part, as Lance was considered a bust, the 49ers selected Brock Purdy as the last pick in the 2022 draft, and now Jones has played as a backup to Purdy this year, playing under Shanahan.
"Kyle and I just have a great relationship and he wanted me to be here with him when I was coming out of the draft and obviously it went a different ways," admitted Jones on Monday Mornings with Mitch.
Mac Jones' 2025 will change his NFL career trajectory
Jones’ impact in 2025 deserves incredible recognition. No one expected him to play, yet he started eight games while Purdy was sidelined with a turf toe injury.
At the worst point of the season, when injuries threatened to derail the team, ranging from season-ending to several games missed, Jones secured a 5-3 record and put the Niners in strong contention for the playoffs.
The prospect of playing under Shanahan was just what Jones needed, so he signed a two‑year deal with the San Francisco 49ers to revitalize his career after difficult stints with the New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars.
"That's what it's all about. Reconnecting with people who see value in you. I heard stories about Kyle and how he uses the pass game, run game and running team meetings and it was interesting. I finally got to see it this year and that was awesome," Jones added.
Rumors have spiraled, suggesting that Jones could leave the 49ers this offseason. However, with a second year remaining on his contract, the organization is reluctant to let him go after he practically saved their season.
Jones has publicly stated that he’s happy in San Francisco. If he can replicate his 2025 performance next season, his stock will likely rise even further. His heroics will definitely see him linked with becoming the franchise quarterback he was expected to be.
He won’t be short of offers now that the offseason is underway, yet the 49ers are unlikely to give him up unless they receive a high-value draft pick. That would be the best course of action.
