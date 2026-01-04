The mindset that ultimately fueled the 49ers to the playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers' 2025 regular season is officially over.

The franchise officially finished with a 12–5 record, a figure that places them second or third in the division, depending on the outcome of the Los Angeles Rams matchup.

Despite missing out on the No. 1 seed in the NFC to the Seattle Seahawks, which in hindsight could be seen as a missed opportunity, the 49ers' reaching the playoffs remains a mesmeric achievement in itself.

A mindset shift unlocked the 49ers' playoff berth

Every bit of credit should be given to the entire organization for its efforts in reaching the playoffs.

A revolving door of injuries struck the roster, including season-ending losses to Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, and first-rounder Mykel Williams, yet the 49ers stepped up and found ways to win football games.

But with that hanging in the background, the 49ers have shared a theme of changing their messaging, one that has seemingly paid off.

There are no goals or targets tied to tangible success as in previous seasons, but rather a focus on self-improvement and getting the best out of themselves and the roster.

“Yeah, I think we definitely set an intention that we can’t think that this team is something right now," shared offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak pre-Seattle.

"We have to grow into something. We have to become something that it’s going to be what we are based on the work and based on our process and eliminate expectations.

"And you could see that from the beginning. [Head coach] Kyle [Shanahan] talked about it every day. I do think it gave not just him, but everybody kind of an energy of, ‘Hey, let’s just go to work. Let’s get better every day and let’s see what this group can become.’

"There’s something refreshing about that and energizing and you’re just all about the work and you want to see guys improve and then the outcome becomes what it is. And so, here we are.”

And now the 49ers are in the playoffs in an NFC that could produce multiple surprises. Whether it’s a trip to face the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, or traveling to take on the NFC South’s Carolina Panthers or Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 49ers are fully capable of winning this opposition.

The Super Bowl may be unlikely, especially after their performance against the Seahawks, but the mindset of self-improvement has unlocked incredible seasons from both key starters and squad players.

