Moves the 49ers Should Make in the Draft and Free Agency

The opportunity is there for the Niners this off-season, the draft and free agency provide impact options at positions of need. That said, they will need to compete aggressively to sign free agents, such as only two running backs, a few guards. Quality, but limited. In the draft, their talent evaluation must improve. Here are the moves I would make.

Free Agency

The Niners can create over $80 million in cap room; the limitation is what Jed York is willing to spend. The team prefers to roll $30 million in cap room into a new year, so that translates to around a $50 million budget ceiling. I give Kyle Shanahan new starters at running back and left guard, and fill holes on defense at edge, linebacker, and safety.

Speed is needed most at running back. Christian McCaffrey has lost a step and should transition to a third down back; Jordan James is not a breakaway threat. Travis Etienne of Jacksonville is 27. He has elite speed for explosives, run/catch versatility, and comes from a wide zone offense. Three years, $35 million per PFF.

The Wide 9 is designed for the linebackers to be playmakers, but the 49ers only have one impact LB in Fred Warner. Devin Bush of Cleveland is 27, was PFF’s 4th ranked LB in the league in 2025, a rare run/pass LB with three picks last year, and he has two years in the Wide 9. Three years, $36 million. Lower cost option: blitzing LB Leo Chenal of Kansas City, 2 years, $12 million.

Safety is arguably the team’s weakest and thinnest position. Jaylinn Hawkins of the Patriots is 28, ranked 6th overall by PFF, 2nd in run defense, and 7th in pass coverage, including four interceptions and six passes defended. Three years, $27 million per Spotrac. Hawkins and Etienne are my must-sign free agents.

At edge, I would target New England edge K’Lavon Chaisson, 26, with 7.5 sacks and 54 pressures this year. He’d likely cost over $10 million per. If the Niners need to go cheaper, they can look at Derek Barnett of Houston, six sacks and 16 pressures on rotational snaps, on a one-year deal around $5 million.

At guard, the one older vet, Pittsburgh’s Isaac Seumalo, 32. Elite in pass pro, particularly in play-action, and powerful in the run game. The Niners need a guard with the power to punch a hole through the Seattle defensive line, as well as the Rams. A rookie won’t get it done; develop a rookie backup to start in 2027. Seumalo gives Brock Purdy needed space in the pocket. One year, $8 million by PFF.

The Niners want a veteran receiver, the Colts Alec Pierce will be too expensive, projected by some at over $20 million per. Green Bay’s Romeo Doubs is a great fit, but he’s rumored to be the top target at Tennessee, who has the most cap room in the league.

Deebo Samuel may return. I wouldn’t bring him back; he’ll pout without targets and then Shanahan will feed him in the next game as the team loses. I also let Jauan Jennings go.

Lots of tight ends in free agency, but I think the Niners will trust that George Kittle comes back relatively early in the season and they re-sign restricted free agent Jake Tonges.

Trades

The Niners want to keep Mac Jones; they can package him with the 27th pick to move up to the mid-1st, or with a 4th rounder to possibly get a mid-2nd round pick. I would do either one, but I expect Shanahan will not. A move up in the first could land Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq, a move up in the second Texas A&M guard Chase Bisontis.

Mock Draft

27. Omar Cooper Jr. (Indiana) 6-1/200 WR

Cooper vs. KC Concepcion: 13 TDs to 9, 27 missed forced tackles to 14, 4% drop rate to 10%, zone beater vs. man beater. Both are high IQ. Cooper has better vision and contact balance, as well as the strength to run through tackles.

58. Derrick Moore (Michigan) 6-3/254 Edge

Fast off the line, converts speed to power, and finishes.11 sacks, 36% true win rate, three batted passes, sure tackler, and years of special teams experience.

92. Trey Zuhn III (Texas A&M) 6-6/309 IOL

A Swiss army knife with legit speed that finishes. Starting reps at tackle and center, the skills and speed for guard. The staff that coached Tampa’s Graham Barton at Duke has developed another multi-position lineman, which the Niners value highly. Team captain, first -team All-SEC. He needs more power. Redshirt a lineman, not a weapon.

127. Zane Durant (Penn State) 6-1/290 DT

Tasmanian Devil with power, big hands, speed, and leverage. 8th on Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List: 4.66 40, 4.43 20 shuttle, squats 660, presses 425. Four sacks and 19 pressures.

133. Eric McAlister (TCU) 6-2/202 WR

Highly productive with 1,173 yards and 10 TDs, 27 missed forced tackles, great in YAC. One of the top receivers in the country vs. man and on first down conversions. Isolation weapon.

138. Charles Demmings (Stephen F. Austin) 6-1/191 DB

A friend of mine from Austin who knows Texas football told me about Demmings, says this guy is legit, long with closing speed and instincts. Nine interceptions, 19 pbu’s career, 47.2% completion percentage against this year. Smooth, sticky, and aggressive. He needs to power up and has the frame for it.

171. Jakobe Thomas (Miami) 6-2/200 S

The blueprint Raheem Morris is looking for at safety. Ball skills with six PBUs and five picks, six forced fumbles career. Plays with intensity and physicality; effective blitzer. Experience at robber, coverage skills. 19.4% missed tackle rate, he needs more balance and control.

Priority FA or trade into 7th. Riley Nowakowski (Indiana) 6-2/239 TE

Bowling ball fullback/tight end to replace Kyle Juszczyk. Excellent technique run blocker who was a pancake house in the college playoffs. 32 catches for two TDs at tight end for the national champs.

