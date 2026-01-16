Mistakes the 49ers can't repeat against the Seahawks in the playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers will go on the road to face the Seattle Seahawks in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs, a matchup that looks to be another chapter of the teams’ storied rivalry.

As divisional foes, these teams know each other all too well. Most recently, the 49ers lost 13-3 at home to the Seahawks in Week 18, with the NFC No. 1 seed on the line.

In head-to-head matchups against each other, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is 2-2 against Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald.

Macdonald has built a dominant defense that has given Shanahan’s offense consistent problems.

Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Shanahan averages 18.25 points per game against the Seahawks under Macdonald. This is almost a touchdown below the 24.3 points per game the 49ers have averaged over the past two seasons.

With injuries to key players, the 49ers will lose against the Seahawks if it comes down to each team’s talent. This season, the 49ers have found success in outcoaching opponents, as seen in the team’s 23-19 Wild Card win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Outcoaching teams and being nearly perfect is the recipe for the 49ers to knock off the Seahawks. The 49ers almost proved they could do that in the Week 18 matchup, allowing only 13 points and holding the NFL’s leader in receiving yards, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, below his average with 84 yards.

During the teams’ last meeting, the 49ers were gashed on the ground, allowing a combined 180 rushing yards to Seahawks running backs Zach Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker.

Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

If the 49ers win Saturday, it will start with stopping Seattle’s run game and forcing Sam Darnold to make a mistake. Darnold led the NFL with 20 turnovers. The 49ers need to put pressure on Darnold to beat him.

49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh will need to have a plan that creates pressure and confusion for Darnold.

Offensively, the 49ers need to improve from their last performance against the Seahawks. Macdonald held Shanahan to just three points, which was the fewest Shanahan has scored as head coach of the 49ers.

During the last matchup, Seattle defenders were constantly in the face of Brock Purdy, which resulted in him throwing for 127 passing yards, his lowest total of the season.

Shanahan needs to find ways to move the Seahawks’ pass rush to find seams in the backend of their defense.

Explosive plays were minimal for the 49ers in the last matchup. They must find opportunities for big offensive plays this time around.

Ricky Pearsall is questionable and trending toward playing, and Trent Williams will suit up for the divisional matchup. They both missed the regular-season finale and should change the dynamic of this matchup.

Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

In Week 18, the offense averaged 4.7 yards per pass, well below its season average of 7.5 yards per pass.

If Pearsall is healthy enough to stretch the field, Shanahan should use him as a downfield threat, and he should be an X-factor in this matchup.

Shanahan should enter this game with unpredictability, as he did in Philadelphia; He will need to take calculated risks to win this game. Whether that's taking a shot early, increasing someone's workload, or doing something he hasn't shown this season.

If the 49ers expect to win on the road in one of the toughest football environments, they will need top-tier execution and a masterclass coaching performance from Shanahan and Saleh. The margin for error is small.

Read more