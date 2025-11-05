The most upsetting part of the 49ers’ trade deadline inactivity
The San Francisco 49ers went radio silent at Tuesday’s trade deadline.
There were no moves in or out, and it was somewhat surprising that not a single trade was made.
The secondary is depleted, and with three key players, Fred Warner, Nick Bosa, and first-rounder Mykel Williams, sidelined for the rest of the season, the 49ers face a major challenge in the second half of the year.
The 49ers' inactivity shows long-term thinking rather than short-term success
In hindsight, the 49ers may come to regret their inactivity at the trade deadline. At 6–3, with the Super Bowl set to be played in their own stadium, the motivation to make a push for the title should have been at its peak.
But the lack of aggression raises a fair question: why wasn’t there a plan for the short term? Granted, it’s clear that the draft picks and player departures were meant to free up money for future seasons.
Then there’s the ever-growing debate about whether the San Francisco 49ers’ championship window is still open. The John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan Era has done well to maximize this period of opportunity, but key veterans on an aging roster don’t have all the time in the world to chase the ring they deserve.
Case in point, Trent Williams is 37. He's definitely regressed this year, but he's still one of the best offensive linemen in the league. The past has seen the 49ers come agonizingly close to winning the ultimate prize, but Williams, in particular, could go his entire career without a ring. That’s not only upsetting, it’s a real shame that a player of his talent and story might never get the ending he deserves.
On top of that, there’s Kyle Juszczyk and George Kittle, 34 and 32, respectively, two cornerstone players who have defined the 49ers under Shanahan and Lynch, and whose window to win a ring is closing.
While the possibility of players missing out is a major concern, it also extends to defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. Let’s face it, he’ll be in high demand at the end of the season, as he’s a big reason as to why the 49ers are 6–3 this season.
The 49ers could still make a big run this year, a testament to Shanahan and his coaching staff for guiding the team to one of the league’s best records.
But if not now, when is the next possible chance?