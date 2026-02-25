Why the 49ers Will Lose the Contract Dispute With Trent Williams

It wouldn't be a normal offseason for the San Francisco 49ers without at least one contract dispute with a player.

Trent Williams and the 49ers are currently at a standoff with his contract as he enters the final year of his deal. There's even a chance that Williams could be cut or demand it if this isn't resolved.

The roadblock is linked to Williams' $10 million option bonus that triggers within a month. That is when the 49ers hope to resolve this contract dispute.

With free agency approaching, they'd like to rework his contract to create some salary cap space. It makes sense for the 49ers to increase the amount of money they get to work with.

Meanwhile, Williams is likely looking at the fact that his guaranteed money is running out and that he's due for a contract extension. All of those factors could be driving him to force the issue with the 49ers.

It's smart of him to do so because he will get the 49ers to give in to what he wants. Williams has all of the leverage in the world on the 49ers when it comes to his contract.

49ers will lose this contract dispute

November 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The 49ers don't have an alternative if Williams were to leave or hold out during his contract dispute. He's proven to do that before and would most likely replicate it for this one.

It behooves the 49ers not to test him again. Williams doesn't mess around with his money, and can you blame him? He's been worth every penny.

He's still one of the best offensive linemen in the league, so of course, he's going to take advantage of his value, especially when the 49ers would be in a hole without him.

That is why they will cave. They can't afford another desperate need on their roster. And they can't go into the NFL draft and act as if they can replace him.

Free agency isn't a big help for them either. Just give Williams what he wants because he's worth it. So what if he's an older player? He's proven to still be at a high-level and an outlier for his age.

I don't buy for one second that the 49ers would release Williams or grant it if he requested it. Doing so would incur a whopping $34.15 million dead cap hit.

If the 49ers were to eat it, they'd be better off trading Williams, not releasing him. Don't believe ESPN's Adam Schefter, or any other report, that Williams would be cut. That's malpractice.

Expect the 49ers to get this resolved soon. They may have reservations about an extension, but it's better than scrambling to figure out how to fill another hole on their team.

"Trent loves being a Niner, we love having Trent as a Niner," John Lynch said at the combine on Tuesday, "it's up to us to figure that out and to thread that needle."

