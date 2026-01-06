Three 49ers That Will Likely be Named to the 2025 All-Pro Team

The 2025 NFL All-Pro teams by the Associated Press will be announced soon. Usually, it gets released during the week before Wild Card weekend begins.

That means it will be revealed if the San Francisco 49ers will have multiple players named to it. Kyle Juszczyk is a lock to make it, as the All-Pro team acknowledges fullbacks now.

But what about the other 49ers? As good as the 49ers have been this year, they probably won't have more than a few named, excluding Juszczyk. Here are three 49ers who are likely to make an All-Pro team.

Trent Williams

October 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Trent Williams has a good shot at being named to his fifth All-Pro in his career. He's been excellent this season for the 49ers. Now, his pass protection has dipped a bit this season, but he's still one of the best in the NFL.

Williams has allowed the sixth-least amount of pressure (19) in true pass sets among all offensive tackles, per Pro Football Focus. He did that in 15 games played.

It was close to being 17 games until he hurt his hamstring at the beginning of the game against the Chicago Bears. Williams has been elite this season, even if he hasn't played to his perfect standard. He will likely get an All-Pro nod.

George Kittle

November 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Despite missing 6 games this season, George Kittle leads all tight ends with +156 receiving yards over expected, per Next Gen Stats. He's easily been the second-best tight end this year.

You could even argue that this has been the best year that Kittle has ever had. Unfortunately, his lack of games played could be his undoing. He's only registered 11 games played, tallying 57 catches for 628 yards and seven touchdowns.

His catches and yards aren't even in the top-10 among all tight ends. Now, obviously, his blocking is impeccable, but if there's one thing the All-Pro voters have shown, it's that they don't value that too much.

It's a shame because Kittle has been the second-best tight end after Arizona's Trey McBride. Kittle should be an All-Pro regardless.

Christian McCaffrey

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) carries the ball against the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Of all the 49ers that should be named as an All-Pro in 2025, it's Christian McCaffrey who is the most deserving.

McCaffrey tallied 2,126 total yards. He was 86 yards away from a 1,000 receiving yard season to go along with his 1,000 rushing yards. He reeled in 102 catches and a combined 17 touchdowns.

The guy is a walking exclamation on the stat sheet. However, he may not earn an All-Pro honor as a running back. I could see the voters penciling him in as the "FLEX" spot on the roster, which is fitting.

That is exactly what he was for the 49ers, after all. He was the ultimate machine on offense. It would be stunning and malpractice not to name him to either of the first- or second-team as an All-Pro.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content